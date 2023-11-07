Women entrepreneurs gear up to prepare for Faral – Times of India

Pune: Fifty-four-year-old Shashikala Kulkarni sits in front of a large frying pan frying chaklis at a shop in Pimple Gurav, while three other women knead the dough and make the stuffing for faral – traditional sweets and namkeens prepared during Diwali. Cooking. Kulkarni is among the growing number of women entrepreneurs who have found that the festive season is a great opportunity to strengthen their financial position as well as expand the reach of their snacks making and delivery businesses. She established Amrita Caterers 25 years ago, just four years after her marriage, and runs it year-round. “But during Diwali, I focus on faral – karanji, laddu, shankarpale, chakli, sev and anarsa – which are in huge demand,” she said. “My best-selling items are chakli and shankarpale, which I sell at Rs 400 per kg, and sev (at Rs 350 per kg).” Deepali Katre, 49, who started her business three years ago, also provides meals and prepares snacks throughout the year. But during Diwali, she makes and sends Faral to customers not only in India but also in Britain and Switzerland. Many of these entrepreneurs started businesses late in life, after spending their early years as housewives, and are credited with empowering other women and encouraging them to do better. Bhugaon-based Sonal Joshi, 45, started a catering business, Divija Grahayoga, three years ago. First with his 62-year-old mother Anamika Kharde. They prepare the snacks at home and complete the delivery a day before Diwali. Joshi used to teach classical singing to earn some money but said that cooking has always been her passion. Still, she said she never imagined starting a food business and credits her mother-in-law and younger sister for inspiring her. “I never thought of starting a business in my entire life. My sister does marketing for my business. My in-laws and husband support me in the preparations. After I came to Pune, my sister suggested me to expand my business and prepare Diwali snacks,” she said. “I now supply chivda and chakli, and am hoping to expand over time… I supply parcels all over Maharashtra, and charge Rs 500 per kg for chakli and one kg of poha chivda. I charge Rs 400 for it. I am planning to make a combo from next year.” Manisha Borade, 53, founder of Manisha’s Kitchen, also credits her family for being the driving force behind her years-old business. She provides Diwali snacks as well as tiffin service. Their dishes include Shankarpale, Sev and Chakli. “My daughter and husband inspire and help me in the business. “I prepare my parcels as per the demands of my customers,” Borade told TOI. Sonali Chothaway, 33, founder of Chakradhar Caterers, got inspiration from a former employer. “Sayali Bakshi of Pimple Saudagar inspired me to set up a ‘Vada Pav’ stall four years ago because she liked my preparation. They also suggested ways to improve my business and helped with marketing,” he said, adding that their current bestsellers are Chakli, Aanarse, Chivda and Laddu. “I have been running the business with my sister-in-law for four years. I supply food in Pune itself and my customers are mostly older people.” She said, ”I worked as a cook for 15 years and always wanted to start my own business.” During the lockdown, his business did not do well. “However, I did not lose hope and joined a camp set up by the Municipal Corporation and prepared chapatti and bhakri for Re 1.”

Source: timesofindia.indiatimes.com