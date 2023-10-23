Women entrepreneurs are missing out on vital funding and massive opportunities. This is because we are often thought of as “side hustlers.”

Recently, when my brother and I were standing and talking together at our grandfather’s wake, a friend of my aunt’s came by.

We both knew him since childhood. His name was Tom, a business consultant in Sydney’s eastern suburbs who liked to talk about his corporate travel and multiple divorces.

Once inside, Tom’s arm quickly wrapped around my brother’s shoulders and he proceeded to ask him about his work.

My brother, who runs a successful public affairs business, filled the gaps. They continued to laugh and talk together, until after about 20 minutes Tom turned to me and asked: “So what are you doing?”

I replied: “I run a small, independent media company. Our main site is called ‘Women’s Agenda’.

“Women’s A-gender?”, Tom replied immediately. There was sarcasm dripping from his voice as he laughed at his supposed talent. I could tell right away that he wasn’t really interested in hearing about my business; Not the news we cover every day, nor the nearly one million women who join us every month.

And my initial reaction was to laugh at it. To pretend that Tom had cracked an absolute winner was worthy of recognition.

But instead, I furrowed my brows and started snoring. “Yeah, I got you” I said before walking away.

This incident did not upset me but shocked me.

I knew that my brother could have told Tom that he licked paint for a living and he would have been impressed. But there I was, a 32-year-old entrepreneur with two young children, an established and thriving media company, that was made to feel as small as a thumbtack.

This is a common experience for women entrepreneurs. Despite almost a third of Australia’s small business owners being women, and the number of female small business owners increasing by 24 per cent between 2006 and 2021, more than three times that of men, the social underrepresentation of women in business Perception has a long way to go.

Many of my friends who run businesses cite similar frustrations about being fired, and there are complex, systemic barriers to this.

No matter the earning potential or scalability of a woman’s business, there is still a long-standing societal and cultural expectation that women “have it all.” Yes, you can run your business, but make sure you do it in between picking up the kids from school, preparing dinner, and maintaining all the household life-administration and mental load. Make sure you do this in the midst of supporting your husband’s more important aspirations, and never drop the ball because there will be no one to pick it up.

Yes, the situation is slowly changing, and there are families moving to more egalitarian ways, but God, the road is long.

My friend runs a successful makeup business on the Northern Rivers. She manages everything from weddings to festivals to celebrity photoshoots. He also has three boys under the age of 10 years. Her husband, a builder, works outside. Lisa works on weekends – still making excellent money in small windows.

We had lunch together last week. Lisa, my successful, extraordinary friend, said softly: “Whenever anyone asks me about my business, they describe it as ‘small’. ‘How’s your little makeup business going’”.

For the record, her small makeup business is booming. Her talents support her family, and enable her to be there for her sons. She is earning a full-time salary with weekend hours.

Women-owned enterprises are often relegated to the “extra hustle” space. Women running businesses should do so simply to gain the flexibility they need to juggle work with busy home lives and high-flying husbands.

It’s a sad fact that speaks volumes about the obscene gap in VC funding assigned to female founders – currently around 2% annually.

If we want to see that state shift? I suggest we start taking women-owned enterprises seriously.

