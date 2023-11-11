Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Sigma Xi Omega Chapter will host a Women Entrepreneur Vendor Market on Saturday from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. [Nov 11] On the lawn of City Hall in Hamilton.

“The event is free to the public and features local women entrepreneurs,” a spokesperson said. The event is open to men and women of all ages.

“This event will highlight local female entrepreneurs of all ages in our community and the vendor market is a great chance to get a head start on your Christmas shopping for 2023.

“Vendors will only accept cash sales, so be prepared to be surprised by what these entrepreneurs offer. Local vendors include, but are not limited to, Touche, RSP Creation, Wim & Vanst, T.SE BDA, and Glam POP. There will also be a $2 door raffle with amazing prizes. Proceeds raised by the Sigma Xi Omega Chapter will go directly to our local program initiatives.

“Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, is the first Black Greek sorority, founded on January 15, 1908, on the campus of Howard University. The goal of the sorority is to develop and encourage high educational and moral standards and to render ‘service to all mankind’. On May 19, 1990, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Sigma Xi Omega Chapter [registered charity #703] Was hired here by a group of members who moved home to Bermuda after college. Since this chartering, members of the Sigma Xi Omega chapter have been immersed in service to the community of Bermuda.

“For more information, please contact Sigma Xi Omega Chapter at [email protected].”

