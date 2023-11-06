Women earn less than men in Derbyshire as UK gender pay gap widens

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show that women in Derbyshire were earning an average of £14.08 an hour in the year to April, while men were paid £15.77 – a difference of 10.7%. (Photo: Radar)

Women’s rights charity Fawcett Society has estimated, based on average earnings across the country, that women will effectively work for free from 22 November until the end of the year.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show that women in Derbyshire were earning an average of £14.08 an hour in the year to April, while men were paid £15.77 – a difference of 10.7%. The average pay gap in the country this year stood at 8.2%, with male workers earning £18.14 an hour, while female workers earned £16.65. These figures are based on the average salary of full-time workers and do not include overtime pay.

Jemima Olchowski, chief executive of the Fawcett Society, said this year’s Equal Pay Day will be celebrated on November 22, after which “women will start working for free until the end of the year.” He added: “This is just 48 hours later than last year and represents a huge change of just 0.2 percentage points in the gender pay gap. There are many policy interventions that can change the situation but the simplest of them is to make flexible work the default.

“In fact the lack of flexible, quality work traps women in roles below their capabilities and encourages the perception that flexible work is a privilege, not an essential part of the modern economy. “This is a big reason why we have a persistent gender pay gap that hurts women and our economy.”

In Derbyshire, men saw a 6.8% annual rise in wages, while women earned 13.2% more than a year earlier. Rebecca Florisson, lead analyst at the Work Foundation at Lancaster University, said: “Although the gender pay gap has narrowed over time, it remains substantial. We know that women are almost twice as likely as men to be in insecure and low-paid work, and the picture is even worse for mothers.

She added: “We must ensure that fewer women feel the need for job security in exchange for flexibility. This means promoting the provision of affordable care and child care options, and incorporating flexible working practices into a greater proportion of secure and well-paid jobs.

The figures also revealed that the gender pay gap in Derbyshire has narrowed by 5.1 points this year. Women in the South East of England faced the biggest pay gap, with a pay gap of 12.9%, while Scotland recorded the smallest gap – 1.7%. The gender pay gap in the East Midlands was 11.9%.

A spokesperson for the government’s Equality Hub said: “The gender pay gap has been downwards since 1997, and the government is taking important action to ensure women can reach their full potential at work. “We are launching a childcare revolution with 30 hours of free childcare from 9 months to school age, a £100 million capital infusion to help expand nurseries and a £289 million boost to wraparound care across the country. Have been. Millions of workers will be able to request flexible working from day one, and our STEM Returners Program is bringing caregivers back into the workplace.

