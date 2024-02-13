Women business owners in ND take risks to get ahead

National Entrepreneurship Week runs through Saturday. In North Dakota, outreach is continuing to ensure that women business owners face fewer barriers to getting their operations off the ground. The Small Business Administration says about 43% of businesses statewide are women-owned. And development networks that provide technical assistance say they are seeing more female customers.

Christy Dauer, executive director of the North Dakota Women’s Business Center, said that doesn’t mean stereotypes and other traditional barriers haven’t been overcome, such as access to credit, but her own data collection has revealed some eye-opening information. .

“More than 50% of our survey respondents took advantage of personal savings, and the second largest was credit cards,” he said.

Other challenges include societal expectations and work-life balance, he said. The center says women have a strong presence in the operations of Main Street businesses, and helping them lead the way can go a long way to strengthening the local economy.

But Dauer said women seeking entrepreneurship in North Dakota are breaking stereotypes by not limiting themselves to certain fields. Instead, they are moving forward by leading a variety of businesses.

“The trucking distribution companies that ship our agricultural goods, architects [who] Leave a legacy on our prairie, archaeologists,” she added.

Dauer will travel to Washington, D.C., in a few weeks to share these stories. Her organization is partially supported by the Women’s Business Ownership Act of 1988, which has seen no increase in funding. Advocates have been demanding the long-pending update so that they can expand their outreach network.

Research shows that the number of black women experiencing postpartum depression may be as high as 44%. Ohio clinics are working on ways to improve screening and mental-health support for these mothers.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, black women are nearly three times more likely than white women to die from pregnancy-related causes.

Debbie Gingrich, chief program officer for Best Point Education and Behavioral Health in Cincinnati, said risk factors associated with depression often begin before childbirth and include a personal or family history of depression, unplanned pregnancy, diabetes or other health complications. . , as well as less obvious symptoms of mental distress.

“And then, this kind of feeling of impending doom, or feeling like something bad is going to happen,” she said. “Those are some common symptoms of anxiety.”

In the CDC survey, nearly 30% of black women reported being abused during maternity care, and 40% said they had experienced discrimination. A bill being considered by Ohio House lawmakers would designate the week of April 11-17 as Black Maternal Health Week.

Gingrich said women are typically screened for postpartum depression about six months after the birth of their baby, but she said a one-size-fits-all model isn’t the best way to support new moms.

“It can’t be too early, and it can’t be too late,” he said. “So I think we need to think about what’s going on for help on the screen, which is connected to mom.”

Black women face many barriers to accessing health care and are more likely than white women to develop diabetes, high blood pressure and other chronic diseases, as well as carry the burden of medical debt.

This story was produced in collaboration with Media in the Public Interest and funded in part by the George Gund Foundation.



The new research highlights the situation of women and girls in Utah in five areas of focus.

At Utah State University, Susan Madsen, founding director of the Utah Women and Leadership Project, said Utah has high levels of women’s participation in volunteerism and voting, but more can be done to increase the number of women in elected positions of power. Is. There are no women in Utah’s congressional delegation, compared to about 27% nationally.

Madsen said things will not improve unless bold and meaningful steps are taken to achieve some change.

“Generally speaking, it’s been a real positive place to live in Utah for a lot of reasons,” he said, “yet it’s also a really challenging place for a lot of people — maybe not for all, but for many.” For women – because of the underlying sexism, because of the cultural issues that we have.”

Madsen said many challenges prevent women from achieving professional goals, but others affect their personal lives.

The summary notes that women in Utah experience higher rates of sexual abuse and domestic violence than nationwide, and calls for increased access to crisis services and more support for single mothers. It makes specific recommendations in five categories, and also calls on men to be more engaged.

Madsen said the state of Utah has the potential to change and improve, and said that in 2024, more and more people are ready for that change – including men. But the research found that Utah men are generally less aware of gender bias than their global counterparts.

Madsen said a lot needs to be learned, especially among state policymakers.

“It’s a superficial level of support, which is great,” he said. “I mean, we want that, right? But support and understanding, and those other layers of compassion — and then empathy and passion to engage, even if it’s not our own experiences — as we move forward, “Are going to be really important going forward in the state of Utah.”

He said one way to get involved is to join his organization’s initiative, called ‘A Boulder Way Forward.’ She said that although the needle has moved a little in recent years, significant progress for women and girls may take two to four decades on the state’s current trajectory.

By India Gardener / Broadcast edition by Nadia Ramlagan reporting for the Kent State-Ohio News Connection collaboration.

In Ohio, rates of congenital syphilis have increased by more than 300%, from 22 cases in 2018 to 93 in 2022. Nationally, syphilis among newborns reached a 10-year high in 2022 with more than 3,700 cases.

According to the Ohio Hospital Association, untreated congenital syphilis can have harmful consequences, potentially leading to miscarriage, low birth weight, premature birth and other complications.

According to the CDC, syphilis is a sexually transmitted bacterial infection that is spread by direct contact with a syphilis sore. Pregnant people with syphilis can pass the infection to their unborn baby.

“This tells us that if it’s not treated, we can have serious complications such as infections in the brain, nervous system, eyes, hearing loss, stroke and blindness,” said Caroline Kingori, associate professor of community and . Public Health at Ohio University. “The second thing is that it increases someone’s risk of getting HIV. So when syphilis is not treated during pregnancy, you are putting the mother and baby at risk.

Public health advocates say early detection and treatment of the disease is extremely important for the health of mothers and babies. Syphilis can cause a variety of symptoms or may cause no symptoms for at least some time, so mothers may not know they are infected – especially if they do not have ongoing access to health care.

“Symptoms of syphilis can be delayed,” said Fred Wyand, communications director for the American Sexual Health Association. “They may not appear immediately after birth. This may take some time. And this is also true when people get syphilis with these lingering sexual contact symptoms that may not be immediate and then they keep coming and going. Someone has called syphilis the great sham because you might have symptoms like some skin rashes and ulcers that just heal and go away, but that didn’t happen. It’s still there and could do some damage down there.”

Public health advocates say the increase may be due to several factors, including a lack of testing and treatment. In Ohio in 2021, only 78.6% of babies were born to mothers who received early prenatal care. One in seven babies were born to mothers who received inadequate prenatal care.

Newborns of mothers of Black, Hispanic, and Native American/Alaskan descent are eight times more likely to have congenital syphilis than white women, highlighting the disparity in prenatal care and health insurance access within non-white communities. is associated with the potential gap in.

“If you’re working with communities that are underserved and rural, you’re talking about people who don’t have access to health insurance,” Kingori said. “Then socio-economic status includes education, employment, and if they don’t have an income, they are struggling. And if they don’t have a job, they don’t have health insurance. If they do, their insurance becomes less, and so health becomes secondary to people trying to find an opportunity to eat.

While health care is important to prevent transmission of syphilis to infants, experts say we also need to improve communication and education about sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

“About half of young people will have an STD by the time they reach age 25,” Wyand said. “Think about the fact that one in two people in this country will have an STI by the time they reach the age of 25. Many of these cases have not been diagnosed. “But youth aged between teens and mid-20s have the highest burden of STIs of any age group.”

The World Health Organization emphasizes that children and adolescents have the right to comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) that is age-appropriate and developmentally appropriate for their health and well-being.

“Raising awareness is important,” Kingori said. “It is raising awareness and normalizing the language we associate with sexually transmitted infections. The same importance we give to cervical cancer and the concern it creates, we should do the same with STIs with the same empathy. This will help combat that stigma and also find ways to use non-stigmatizing language so that expectant mothers or pregnant individuals can access prevention and treatment services without judgment.

According to the federal Office of Disease and Health Prevention, parents have the greatest influence on a young person’s decisions about relationships and sex, even more than friends or the media. Open communication between parents and children makes them more likely to delay sexual activity and make healthy choices, such as using condoms to prevent pregnancy and STIs.

“We think a real barrier to all of these things is that we’re not comfortable talking about it and we don’t know how to talk about it,” Wynd tells Hope’s website, “An Asking Parent.” said, pointing to a resource called “Become a Dad.” “And it’s not our fault. We are not blaming anyone. You don’t know this stuff, but it’s a big part of what we do and as we try to help people have these conversations and we give them practical things, we don’t tell them that you Need to talk.

This collaboration is produced in collaboration with Media in the Public Interest and is partially funded by the George Gund Foundation.



