Woman who threw bowl of food at Chipotle employee sentenced to 2 months working time at fast food job

New York CNN –

A woman who threw a bowl of hot food in the face of a Chipotle employee has been sentenced to a month in jail and two months to work at a fast food restaurant.

Videos of Rosemary Henne, the woman who berated Chipotle worker Emily Russell on September 5 and then threw food in her face, went viral after the incident. Hayne, a 39-year-old mother of four, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge and received a sentence in Parma, Ohio municipal court last week. Judge Timothy Gilligan gave him the option of a 90-day jail sentence or a 30-day sentence plus 60 days of work at a fast food job.

“Do you want to walk in his shoes for two months and learn how to treat people, or do you want to go to jail?” Gilligan asked Hayne during the hearing.

Hayne replied, “I would like to walk in her shoes.”

Gilligan and his attorney told CNN on Wednesday that Hayne has not yet found a job. His lawyer, Joseph O’Malley, said that his client had no criminal record before the incident and that he was genuinely sorry for his actions that day.

“Let’s give him a chance to not let this one day define the rest of his life,” he told CNN.

Gilligan said Hayne would have to get court approval for his job and would have to work there 20 hours a week. O’Malley said Hayne does not currently have a job.

Gilligan told CNN that he had thought about the potentially unusual sentence a few days before the November hearing.

“Every time you watch the video, it makes you more upset,” he said. “I was thinking, ‘What else can I do besides put him in jail.’”

Asked whether he would want to hire Hayne if he ran a fast food restaurant, the judge said he did not think he would have trouble finding a job.

“I don’t see him as any more of a risk than anyone walking down the street,” he said. “I saw it as someone who had lost his temper.”

Gilligan said this is the first time he has been sentenced like this, but unfortunately it is not the first incident like this he has encountered. He said there was a case a few years ago in which a customer who did not get a cookie in the Happy Meal at McDonald’s approached through the drive-thru window and started punching an employee. That defendant was sentenced to 90 days in jail, he said.

Gilligan, who has been a judge for 30 years, said, “I see more of these cases than I’d like.”

Asked for comment on the case, Chipotle responded: “The health and safety of our employees is our top priority, and we are pleased to see justice for anyone who treated our team members with that respect. Don’t get the treatment they deserve.”

Hayne refused A request for an interview was made through O’Malley. Russell told the court that she still struggles with stress from the incident and that after the attack she left her job at Chipotle and looked for another job. She said she would like to begin counseling to deal with the trauma she is still experiencing from the attack.

One of Russell’s friends started a fundraising effort for him on social media and has raised $7,300 so far, with most of the money coming since the first news reports about Hayne’s sentencing last week. Russell told WJW in Cleveland he was pleased with Hayne’s sentence.

“She will get what she deserves,” he told the station. “He didn’t get a slap on the wrist. She’s going to learn to work in fast food and hopefully it’ll be good.”

In addition to time spent in jail and working at a fast food, Hayne must pay a $250 fine and be on probation for two years. Gilligan told CNN he was not sure Hayne was as sorry as she claimed to be in court, pointing out that she was still complaining about the food during the hearing.

“She still hasn’t understood that it’s not fair,” Gilligan told CNN on Wednesday.

“You didn’t get your burrito bowl the way you wanted, and you react like this?” he told Hayne during the hearing. He suggested that she would not be happy with the food she received in prison.

Source: www.cnn.com