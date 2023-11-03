Woman stands up for herself after being caught discussing her looks to a group of men during a work video call

Editor’s note: This article was originally published on May 14, 2023. It has since been updated.

The Internet is going wild after the vice president of a recruiting and staffing company spoke out about an incident that happened in the workplace. While she was on a business video call a group of men were caught discussing her looks with each other. Whitney Sharp, 28, is based in Boston and was not happy when the chat accidentally appeared on the screen. “When a salesperson accidentally shares their group team chat, it’s all dirty talk about me. “It’s 2023, can it stop?” she captioned the TikTok video which has received over 2 million views. Honestly, this is the 21st century. How about some professionalism and work ethic for once?

Speaking to TODAY, Sharp said the incident happened on January 24 during a business video meeting with potential clients. He explained that his role as vice president is to look at various vendors that can strengthen their developmental business teams. Sharp was joined in the video meeting by three other men who were employees of Potential Clients and declined to disclose the name of the company the men work for. It should be noted that everyone on the call was made aware of the recording before the meeting began, but in the home state of Massachusetts, it is forbidden to record any conversation without permission.

Image Source: TikTok/@whitneyrose617

“I was on a call to do a demo, and that software salesman accidentally shared his group chat with me instead of sharing the demo he was supposed to share,” she explains, “There’s something very strange about group chats. Nasty things were said about me and it continued from there.” Apart from one of the messages calling Sharp a “terrible bomb,” she declined to go into other details of the chat. “They realized (what happened), I would say, probably within 30 seconds to a minute of the conversation,” she explains. “Certainly enough time for me to be able to see it going back and forth.” Is.” Sharp’s hands were shaking while talking about how she wanted a female representative, but she handled it quite well.

“My mind was saying, ‘Don’t cry, don’t cry, don’t cry, just get the words out,’” she explains. “I was just focusing on breathing, getting the words out clearly and calmly. I think as women in the workplace, we are often labeled as emotional. I really didn’t want them to be able to tell that I was emotional in my reaction. I definitely could have put more emphasis on them. But if I did, they could have said that I was ‘too emotional’ and I was going to get involved, and I didn’t want that to be an excuse.” It took her 15 minutes to do all this. Waited till. Out of that sink and then she said. “Okay, well, first of all, if we continue to work together, I’d like to work with a female sales rep because I don’t want to be talking about myself in the locker room while you’re sharing the screen. Wanted, she says in the video, addressing the inappropriate messages.

In response, a man can be heard saying the exchange was “inexcusable” and then adding, “So sorry about that.” In another video, Sharp shows us a photo of an apology letter sent by the company’s VP. The CEO of the potential customer arrived 24 hours later and formally apologized to Sharp. “I thought it was a big issue and the CEO was on the line with a lawyer and his head of human resources,” she says, adding that, “Nothing felt real.” To date, Sharp has not received a sincere apology from the three people present on the call. “I’m really looking forward to partnering with some organizations like RAINN,” she says, highlighting that women are not the only victims of sexual harassment. “I’m really hoping to speak with RAINN and then someone from the EEOC, which protects workers in the United States, so that I can continue to educate myself and then use my platform to make sure “I want to make sure I’m saying the right things, I don’t want to always be giving the wrong advice.”

