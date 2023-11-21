Woman ‘possessed’ falls ill on Frontier Airlines flight

By Mackenzie Tatanani for DailyMail.com 00:39 Nov 21, 2023, Updated 06:35 Nov 21, 2023

The woman started screaming that she was being kidnapped and was being wrestled with the stewardesses

Another passenger joined the fray, claiming that the woman was possessed by a demon.

The commotion was captured in a video posted on social media site Reddit

A Frontier Airlines passenger was filmed suffering a massive meltdown during a flight – while a preacher nearby urged others to pray before singing.

It began after the drama began aboard Flight 1161 on November 16, when a woman was crying and swearing at airline staff as they pulled her down the aisle.

‘Stop pulling my arm!’ She barks and lets out a blood-curdling scream.

A passenger wearing a gray hat comes into frame and follows the staff as they carry the screaming woman to the front of the plane.

A woman on a Frontier Airlines flight screamed that she was being kidnapped as staff tried to subdue her, a woman wearing a gray hat also joined in to try to intervene and talk to the upset passenger Done, a woman wearing sunglasses got up from her seat and threatened to fight ‘straight Texas style’

She raises her hand and begins to talk to the woman while she thrashes and throws her head back. Miraculously, the woman stops panicking and looks at him.

The video then shows an apparent confrontation between a man wearing a white baseball cap and a staff member wearing a collared shirt.

Other passengers are shouting. Some people held up their phones, capturing the chaos unfolding before them.

‘Take that off too! Take that off too!’ The second passenger shouts.

Seeing that they are distracted, the woman begins to climb onto the seats, raise her legs and fall sideways.

As the woman climbs forward, other passengers stand up and run down the aisle to escape. He is pulled back into the aisle before eventually collapsing onto a seat.

As a woman’s voice begins to scream in the back of the plane, the camera pans, revealing a woman wearing sunglasses.

‘Straight Texas style! Imma beat yo a**!’ she shouts.

A man wearing a white baseball cap was seen confronting one of the employees, who was wearing a brown collared shirt. The incident was captured in a video uploaded to social media site Reddit. The frightened woman started climbing on the seats, disturbing other passengers. The woman in the beanie began pacing up and down the aisle to get away, claiming that the passenger was ‘under control’

The first woman starts screaming in panic: ‘Stop blocking me! I’ve been kidnapped!’ before punching an employee.

The flight attendant’s voice comes over the speaker system.

‘Ladies and gentlemen, I need everyone to sit in their seats,’ she insists.

‘Please. Only those people who are working with the passenger should come up. By now, the women had reached seats on opposite sides of the plane.

‘stop laughing at me! to stop!’ She throws her arms up and screams: ‘Hands in the air!’

She puts her hands on the luggage boxes and keeps screaming and demanding the staff to release her.

The woman in the gray beanie begins walking rapidly up and down the aisle, declaring that the breakdown is evidence of a ‘real devil who wants to kill all of you, including your family members.’

She keeps shouting while shaking her finger: ‘That’s not him! He is possessed! He needs help!

‘And I’m sorry to say so, but I will tell you right now, Jesus Christ is the way of truth in life and no man can come to God, the Father, without Jesus Christ.’

It is unclear whether the woman knows the passenger who is in critical condition.

Meanwhile, another employee in a gray sweater is seen comforting the first lady standing at the front of the plane, rubbing her shoulders.

‘Who does not have a relationship with Jesus Christ?’ the woman in the beanie demands as people murmur. ‘If y’all don’t have a relationship with Christ, I suggest you find one.’

‘We’re trying to leave,’ says a frustrated passenger.

As Frontier staff attempted to help the terrified woman to her feet, she stood at the front of the plane and began singing gospel music. An employee wearing a gray sweater and a headset hugged the passenger and rocked him back and forth like a child. , a police officer arrived on board. He stepped aside, allowing the woman to return to her seat

The video got cut once again. The woman in the beanie is now standing in front of the plane.

When flight attendants try to subdue the panicked passenger, she starts singing gospel music, yelling: ‘You’re fighting me! Stop fighting me!’ And falls on the floor.

The employee in the brown sweater hugs her and keeps caressing her back and rocking her like a baby.

The woman with sunglasses stands up again.

‘No one is playing with you, girl! you crazy? She screams, ‘Come on, I’ll go crazy with you.’

Police reaches the board. An officer is standing in the corridor talking to staff members.

‘We’ll have to take him down,’ a passenger says, laughing.

But the officer steps aside and allows the woman – who is red and wiping tears from her eyes – to return to her seat.

Flight records show the flight departed Houston at 1:39 p.m. and was scheduled to land in Denver, but was ultimately diverted to Dallas.

Speaking exclusively to DailyMail.com, a woman whose son was on the plane revealed: ‘They had to stop in Dallas to drop off the crazy lady, the preacher lady and the guy in the white baseball cap.’

He said the ‘crazed woman was punching and attacking the flight attendant who was restraining her more than once.’

Frontier Airlines was not immediately available for comment.

The scene is very similar to the viral video of marketing executive Tiffany Gomas, who had a similar malfunction on an American Airlines flight in July.

Gomas came to the front of the plane and told fellow passengers she was getting off the plane because the plane was not safe, before accusing a fellow passenger of being ‘not real’.

