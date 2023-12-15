Woman loses life's savings after falling prey to HSBC text scam

A woman has told how she lost her life’s savings after falling prey to a sophisticated text scam.

When Suni Wan received a message from her bank HSBC that there was some fraudulent activity on her account, she called them directly.

The text didn’t seem unusual because it appeared in the same thread in which her bank usually messages her.

The message told him that a new device had logged in to his account and to call back immediately if it wasn’t there.

The person on the other end of the phone said that an S8 had logged in to her account, which worried Suni as she previously had an S8, which is a Samsung phone.

Concerned that someone had got hold of her old phone and was trying to use it to get into her bank account, Suni provided all the information asked of her by the “bank”, including her name, address and date of birth. Told.

They also asked him to generate a one time pass code and read it so that they could fix the problem.

A woman has told how she lost her life’s savings after falling prey to a sophisticated text scam. a current affair

“Then they said that some unusual activities had taken place and they detained me for a long time,” Suni told A Current Affair.

Suni only became suspicious when the person on the line started asking questions about her cryptocurrency account CoinSpot.

“I finally understood why HSBC would be concerned about my Coinspot, they wouldn’t give my details to a representative, they would tell me to call Coinspot directly,” he said.

Suni immediately called HSBC and asked them to freeze her account, but the scammers had already taken $49,000.

When Suni Wan received a message from her bank HSBC that there was some fraudulent activity on her account, she called them directly. a current affair

They had managed to spoof HSBC’s real number, so their message appeared on the same thread as a year’s worth of legitimate messages from the bank.

“The hardest thing for me is to stop blaming myself, like I keep blaming myself, maybe I should have noticed this earlier,” Suni said.

An HSBC spokesperson told A Current Affairs: “For client confidentiality reasons we cannot discuss specific client situations.”

“HSBC takes customer security very seriously and we fully investigate any reported cases of scam or fraud.”

The text didn’t seem unusual as it appeared in the same thread that her bank usually messages her in as the message told her that a new device was logged on to her account and that if it wasn’t then she should immediately. Had to call back. reuters

“The industry has seen an increase in fraudsters using ‘text spoofing’ to deliberately falsify a telephone number to appear as a genuine bank text message.”

“Scam text messages may also appear in the same message chain as genuine messages from the organization, making them even more difficult to identify.”

“HSBC will never ask you to provide your PIN, password or verification code over a phone call, in response to a text message or email. “Bank customers need to remain alert to the risk of scams and are reminded to never disclose bank codes or passwords.”

Source: nypost.com