Woman involved in Montgomery riverfront brawl sentenced to anger management classes, jail time as second defendant

Two men involved in a scuffle at an Alabama riverfront dock that made national headlines over the summer have been sentenced, with one sentenced to life in prison and the other ordered to attend anger management classes.

Richard Roberts pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for his role in a brawl at a Montgomery River dock in August. He was sentenced to 32 days, which he will serve on weekends over the course of four months. Roberts also must perform 100 hours of community service and pay court costs.

Another defendant, 21-year-old Mary Todd, pleaded guilty to harassment as part of a pre-arranged plea agreement. She was sentenced to anger management classes and had 90 days to complete the classes and must pay court costs associated with her case.

Three other defendants, Allen Todd, 24, Reggie Ray, 42, and Zachary Shipman, 26, had their case continued.

Todds and Shipman were each charged with one count of third-degree assault in the altercation that occurred in Montgomery on August 5. Roberts was charged with two counts of third-degree assault, and Ray was charged with disorderly conduct.

After the court accepted his guilty plea, Roberts apologized to victims Damien Pickett and Daniel Moore.

From left, Alan Todd, Mary Todd, Reggie Ray, Richard Roberts and Zachary Shipman – Montgomery Police Department

Some believe the fight may have been racially motivated, which erupted after a dispute over a dockside parking lot.

It started when the co-captain of the Harriet II cruise ship, carrying 227 passengers, tried to dock at his reserved spot, but found a private boat docked in his place, Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert said in August. said in,

The Harriet II and its passengers had to wait for about 45 minutes as co-captain Damien Pickett tried to reach the docked boat’s occupants using the PA system. But “they were only responded to with obscene gestures, abuses and taunts,” Albert said.

Pickett was then picked up by a young dock worker on another ship and taken to the dock so he could try to talk to the boat’s occupants and get them to move on, Albert said. There, people on the boat confronted the captain “in a very hostile manner,” the chief said.

Pickett was “attacked by several members of the private boat” and was treated at a hospital that night, the chief said. According to the chief, several Harriet II crew members came to Pickett’s rescue.

The incident, which was captured on video, largely broke out along racial lines in a city that has a horrific history of racial violence and a proud place in the civil rights movement.

Police said Pickett, the black co-captain of the Harriet II, and a 16-year-old white boy who helped Pickett walk to the dock to try to talk to the private boat’s owner were both attacked.

The white teen’s mother said she heard racist comments made at the picket.

“You could hear people yelling ‘F**k that n***er’” as Pickett pulled over a pontoon that occupies the river boat’s dock, the teen’s mother said in a sworn statement to police. Tried to move the boat.

But Pickett has told police that he does not believe the attack was racially motivated. Pickett was in the courtroom Friday.

“We believe what he’s saying, and what he’s saying is he doesn’t believe it was racially motivated,” Albert said in August. “If more evidence comes to light. “If there is more evidence that this leans toward a hate crime, we will amend those charges and file appropriate charges.”

CNN has contacted Montgomery police for the latest information on the investigation.

The last of the five defendants to be taken into custody, Ray reportedly used a folding chair during the altercation. His civil attorney said that Ray, the only black defendant, was “trapped” in the melee caused by the “white mob.”

“Mr. Ray was unwittingly involved in disorderly conduct initiated by a violent white mob,” attorney Lee Merritt said in a statement to CNN, after Ray turned himself in to authorities. “Mr. Ray will continue to participate in the ongoing investigation and is determined to be forthcoming about his limited role in the controversy.

A lawyer representing another defendant said he had received “threatening letters”. Attorney Richard White said he hoped the case would be heard strictly on the evidence and would not be influenced by any possible preconceived notions.

“I don’t care if you’re Republican or Democrat, African American, white, whatever. It has no business in the courts, the city of Montgomery or anywhere in our country. And that’s the only thing I ask for,” said White, who is representing Roberts.

Investigators probe hate crime allegations

The police chief said local investigators worked with the FBI to determine whether hate crime charges should be filed in the case.

Albert said in August, “We were unable to bring charges of incitement of riot or racial bias at this time.”

“It’s important for us to understand that there was a young white dock worker on the boat or someone who tried to help and was attacked as well,” said Steven Reed, Montgomery’s first black mayor.

And the city’s black police chief said he did not take the investigation lightly.

Albert said, “Knowing the history of Montgomery, knowing everything about civil rights here in the city of Montgomery and knowing what it means to the country, we were very excited to get this right “

Montgomery played a central role in the transatlantic slave trade, when enslaved people arrived on its river banks to be sold in the city’s slave markets.

It later became the birthplace of the Civil Rights Movement, when in December 1955 Rosa Parks refused to give up her bus seat to a white man, leading to the Montgomery Bus Boycott – the first major protest against segregation.

CNN’s Alta Spells, Nooran Salahih, Ryan Young and Dakin Andon contributed to this report.

