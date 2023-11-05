Woman goes on date with entrepreneur who forgets his wallet and needs dinner, gas, parking. But Venmo offers

One woman shared that she went on a date with an entrepreneur who forgot his wallet, forcing her to pick up the tab for dinner, gas, and parking. He offered it to Venmo.

The video features TikTok user Katie Elizabeth (@bykatieelizabeth), who shared her first date horror story while doing her makeup in the car. The incident occurred when she was in her “young twenties”, fresh out of college, and began working in an entry-level position as an editorial assistant for “a luxury lifestyle magazine”.

the man, who was an entrepreneur on a reality show, asked her when she was interviewing him for a story in the magazine. He then asked her out and made a reservation for “a really nice seafood restaurant in Miami.” During the date, Katie Elizabeth said the man was ordering “everything” on the menu: “appetizers, entrees, desserts, so much wine.”

However, after dinner, Katie is hit with a curve ball: her partner forgot his wallet. To add insult to injury, he expected her to pay and he would Venmo her later. “I was like, ‘Sure, no problem. I get it, trying to look like a baller,” she said. “But I, I have to make sure I have enough money to cover it. Is, secretly checking my Bank of America app under the table.”

Since Katie got her paycheck, she could barely afford dinner, but it wasn’t even enough to pay her rent. Once she paid for dinner, the man offered to go to the bar. Why did he need to agree knowing that she would pay for the drinks? “I don’t know what it is with me, but when I’m in shock, I don’t think. Like, my brain stops,” she explained.

On the way to the bar, his car started “making noise”. Why? Because the gas was about to run out. And who was going to pay for it? Katie, of course. To make matters worse, he paid $10 for parking at the bar. Expenses were increasing rapidly. After ordering her drinks, the content creator went to the bathroom, where her father texted to ask how the date was going. Katie responded candidly, explaining what had happened and how she was “panicking, not knowing what to do.”

Then, Katie went back to where she sat down and placed her phone face up on the table. Then he got a message back from his father. “‘Oh my god. What kind of man is this?’” the text read. As she laughed at the text, Katie’s date snatched the phone out of her hand and slammed it on the table. Katie says he told her , “You don’t text while I’m talking to you.”

The Daily Dot contacted Katie through a TikTok comment and direct message. The video received over 339,000 views and viewers didn’t hold back from giving their opinions.

“Running……. Any guy who forgets his wallet on a first date has definitely done it on purpose!!!! How!” One viewer wrote.

Another said, “The moment I’m asked to pay for gas, I swear I’ll want to return home.”

“Where is part two?? I would have been aggressive on him!” a third commented.

In a follow-up video, Katie explained what happened next. Immediately after being scolded by the man for sending the message to her father, she wanted to go home. The man complied but he needed to do something first: get his card from the bar. This sent a wave of shock through Katie’s mind. “‘I’ve started a tab on your card. So, I’ll just quickly move closer and then we can leave,’” he said.

After this, he took her to his home where he started kissing her. Despite the events of the night, she allowed him to kiss her, where she considered it the “worst kiss” of her life. After the kiss, he asked the content creator if she wanted him to feature her on Venmo. Wanting to bolt, Katie refused and left.

However, not knowing what to do, the content creator turned to his father for advice. He urges Katie to break it off and offers to reimburse her. A few days later, the man reached out to the content creator and asked for her date to an event. She refused and spoke openly about her feelings. Needless to say, he didn’t take it well. A year later, she learned how he handled her rejection. “He started spreading the most ridiculous rumors about me,” she said. “The most ridiculous rumors that make no sense.”

