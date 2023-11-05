Just months out from the big day, she died.

The 56-year-old had been using weight loss injections including Ozempic to quickly drop a few kilograms and her husband Roy believes they killed her.

“I couldn’t save her, that’s the hard part,” Roy said.

“If I knew that could happen, she wouldn’t have been taking it.”

Ozempic is a diabetes drug with an attractive side effect of significant weight loss.

Trish saw it on TV and got a prescription from her doctor.

After five months taking Ozempic and another weight loss drug, Saxenda, she lost 16 kilograms.

But Roy said the side effects made Trish constantly ill, and on January 16, something went seriously wrong.

“She had a little bit of brown stuff coming out of her mouth and I realised she wasn’t breathing, and started doing CPR,” he said.

“It was just pouring out and I turned her onto the side because she couldn’t breathe.”

Trish died that night.

Her death certificate states the cause was an acute gastrointestinal illness.

While it doesn’t draw any direct link to the weight loss medication, Roy believes the drugs contributed to his wife’s death.

“I never thought you could die from it,” he said.

Endocrinologist Dr Kathryn Williams said there was growing evidence the active ingredient in drugs like Ozempic can cause digestive complications.

“When we prescribe them, we warn people,” she said.

“So if I say to someone, ‘Yes, it might be that you do vomit once or twice, but if you are having recurrent vomiting, you need to let me know and you need to stop the medication’.”

While many diabetics can’t get Ozempic because of a global shortage, telehealth providers are making millions selling it online for weight loss.

“I think we would be doing approximately just over $150 million a year of revenue at the moment,” said Tim Doyle, a venture capitalist who runs the single biggest provider of Ozempic in the world, Juniper.

Doyle said there was a robust screening process for people who try to buy the drug through his website.

“The best GP appointments will be very similar to what we’ll be able to provide online in the sense that we’ll provide detailed diagnostics, we’ll talk to the patient about their history, we’ll try and get to the bottom of their problem,” he said.

But he admitted it was possible to exploit gaps in the system, including identity checks.

“I guess it’s hard to know exactly,” he said.

“That’s on the doctors, that’s how telehealth works. It’s on the doctors to have a discussion with patients and figure out their history.”

In a statement, the manufacturer of Ozempic, Novo Nordisk, said the recurring stomach complication ileus was only reported after what it calls its “post marketing setting”, suggesting they only became aware of the problem after the drug was released and became a pharmaceutical blockbuster.

Two recent deaths in the US have prompted the Food and Drug Administration to change the product information for Ozempic and similar weight loss drugs.

It now includes warnings for ileus.

The side effect has also caught the attention of the Australian regulator.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration is investigating local cases and encouraging people like Roy to report their concerns about weight loss injections.

Roy wants a coronial inquest to examine his wife’s death and hopes his warning will save others before it’s too late.

“She shouldn’t be gone, you know,” he said.

“It’s just not worth it, it’s not worth it at all.”