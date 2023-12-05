Woman breaks glass ceiling to become successful entrepreneur

In Rajbagh, Srinagar, a ray of entrepreneurship shines through the story of Masarat Subhan. With a master’s degree in Commerce and International Trade, Masarat set out on a journey that would see her turn challenges into triumphs.

In 2019, Masarat Subhan sowed the seeds of a fashion label “V en Rose”, which quickly grew into a symbol of elegance and tradition. Starting with just one employee, Masarat focused on designing a mix of traditional Kashmiri attire and contemporary party apparel and wedding dresses, offering a unique blend of heritage and modernity.

However, Masarat’s entrepreneurial spirit faced some challenges. The 2019 internet blockade and subsequent global pandemic tested the resilience of “Ven Rose”. Undaunted, Masarat Subhan persevered, demonstrating remarkable determination in the face of adversity.

The Internet blockade created significant obstacles for businesses that rely heavily on online presence and communications. Despite these obstacles, Masrat leveraged local networks, word-of-mouth, and community engagement to keep “Ven Rose” not only running, but thriving.

The COVID-19 pandemic has intensified the struggle for businesses around the world. Lockdowns and restrictions disrupted supply chains and consumer behavior. Masrat adapted rapidly, tweaking his designs to meet evolving market demands. Their commitment to quality and innovation was successful and “Ven Rose” gained a reputation for flexibility and adaptability.

Today, “V N Rose” stands as one of the leading fashion labels in Kashmir. Masarat Subhan’s dedication and hard work has turned his venture into a success story that resonates with aspiring entrepreneurs in the region. With a vision that embraces tradition without compromising on contemporary aesthetics, Masarat’s creations have found a special place in the hearts and wardrobes of Kashmiris.

Masarat Subhan exhibits at Hotel Radisson Collection Srinagar “This was one of the ways in which he showcased his designs to everyone, whether someone was looking for a traditional Kashmiri pheran with intricate tilla work or someone was looking for a wedding dress. The exhibition was a complete success. We saw people coming in large numbers and everyone liked our designs”. Masarat Subhan wanted her art to reflect “Kashmiriyat” in what people wear and how they wear it.

Masarat Subhan’s journey is a testament to the indomitable spirit of entrepreneurship, proving that with passion, perseverance and creativity, anyone can overcome the toughest challenges. As “Ven Rose” continues to flourish, Masrat’s story inspires others to dream big and reach for the stars in the world of business.

Source: brighterkashmir.com