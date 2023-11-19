November 19, 2023
Woman becomes firefighter for department that saved her during suicide attempt in 2016: ‘Help is always there’


30-year-old Tenley Gillett is currently participating in her “probation year” and is working “24 hours on and three days off” during tests and even more training.

In 2016, Tenley Gillette attempted suicide, but her life was saved by the local fire department. Now she has joined as a member.

,[I was] I struggled a lot with where I belonged — where I should fit — and it was something I’ve struggled with my whole life,” Gillett, now 30, tells PEOPLE.

In October, Gillette attended the department’s annual pinning ceremony, where he was officially sworn in as a member of the Manchester Fire Department in New Hampshire.

Gillett shared that what happened in 2016 was not the reason she wanted to become a firefighter. Rather, the 30-year-old, who also serves as a firefighter in the U.S. Army Reserve, says, “It just kind of fell into place.”

On the night of February 19, 2016, Gillett tried to jump into the Merrimack River after a meeting at a gym, where she said she was “angry” and told he “wouldn’t be welcome there.”

“I was tired of feeling like I didn’t belong anywhere,” she says. Eventually, Gillett says she walked ashore and into the “cold” water.

She adds, “I was very lucky that I didn’t get hit by any rocks.” “It was pretty shallow water, and I don’t know how long it took or anything like that, but I came out of the water and I tried to yell, ‘Don’t call 911.’ There was someone standing there, and I don’t think I said it very well because I could barely talk. It was so cold.”

She hung onto rocks as officers, including firefighters from the Manchester Fire Department, came to her aid, first trying to lower a 25-foot ladder to reach her. When that failed, they used boats and captured him.

The avid Crossfitter, who now also owns a massage therapy and wellness business, says she has always been interested in some kind of “police work and investigative work.”

He also had friends who were part of the fire department who tried to convince him to join for years. “I was like, ‘No, man. I’m too young. I don’t think this is for me,’” she recalls telling one of them.

<p>tenley gillette</p> <p> Tenley Gillette with members of the Manchester Fire Department in 2021. com/en/people_218/a05604f301266602634832a82c6c8f7c"></p> <p>tenley gillette</p> <p> Tenley Gillette with members of the Manchester Fire Department in 2021.</p> <p>But eventually, she began her training and joined the reserves as a firefighter in July 2021. Tenley says she continued her training and certification work in hopes of making applying to the Manchester Fire Department an easier process. The department then formally hired him in September.</p> <p>RELATED: 'Dedicated firefighter' on life support after slipping on ice during training session</p> <p>The full-circle accomplishment means a lot to the department and captain Ryan Cashin.</p> <p>"I couldn't be more proud of Tenley," Cashin said in a statement. "He has worked very hard to get where he is. He is truly an inspiration. The most basic job of a firefighter is to help people. Tenley is a perfect example of someone who helps people on and off duty. "We couldn't be more proud of him."</p> <p>Gillett is currently participating in her "probation year" and working "24 hours on and three days off", while facing tests and even more training – to prove that For he has earned his place. She's also in an advanced EMT class, which she's hoping to complete in March.</p> <p>Despite her drive, the 30-year-old says she doesn't see herself as "inspirational."</p> <p>She explains, "I never thought of myself that way. I just try to work hard."</p> <p>RELATED: Firefighter adopts girl he hired after saving her life</p> <p>She's also grateful that her story has garnered attention, noting her resilience has served as a rallying cry for others struggling. No matter the situation, she says, "there's always help."</p> <p><em>If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the crisis text line at 741741 or visit 988lifeline.org.</em></p>

