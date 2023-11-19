30-year-old Tenley Gillett is currently participating in her “probation year” and is working “24 hours on and three days off” during tests and even more training.

In 2016, Tenley Gillette attempted suicide, but her life was saved by the local fire department. Now she has joined as a member.

,[I was] I struggled a lot with where I belonged — where I should fit — and it was something I’ve struggled with my whole life,” Gillett, now 30, tells PEOPLE.

In October, Gillette attended the department’s annual pinning ceremony, where he was officially sworn in as a member of the Manchester Fire Department in New Hampshire.

Gillett shared that what happened in 2016 was not the reason she wanted to become a firefighter. Rather, the 30-year-old, who also serves as a firefighter in the U.S. Army Reserve, says, “It just kind of fell into place.”

On the night of February 19, 2016, Gillett tried to jump into the Merrimack River after a meeting at a gym, where she said she was “angry” and told he “wouldn’t be welcome there.”

“I was tired of feeling like I didn’t belong anywhere,” she says. Eventually, Gillett says she walked ashore and into the “cold” water.

She adds, “I was very lucky that I didn’t get hit by any rocks.” “It was pretty shallow water, and I don’t know how long it took or anything like that, but I came out of the water and I tried to yell, ‘Don’t call 911.’ There was someone standing there, and I don’t think I said it very well because I could barely talk. It was so cold.”

She hung onto rocks as officers, including firefighters from the Manchester Fire Department, came to her aid, first trying to lower a 25-foot ladder to reach her. When that failed, they used boats and captured him.

The avid Crossfitter, who now also owns a massage therapy and wellness business, says she has always been interested in some kind of “police work and investigative work.”

He also had friends who were part of the fire department who tried to convince him to join for years. “I was like, ‘No, man. I’m too young. I don’t think this is for me,’” she recalls telling one of them.

