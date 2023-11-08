Woman attends 'White Wedding' for the first time, bride and mother get angry after seeing her dress

A woman unfamiliar with white weddings received an invitation from a kindly elderly co-worker requesting her attendance at his daughter’s important occasion. Adhering to the “dress to impress” code, she chose a traditional outfit for the occasion. Much to his surprise, both the bride and his co-workers were furious with his choice.

On October 25, 2023, an anonymous female poster shared her story in the widely popular “AITA” subreddit. The original poster featured a 27-year-old black African woman who was living and working in Germany for a fixed period of time on secondment. During his stay there, he became close friends with his 60-year-old colleague.

This elderly woman invites Opie to her daughter’s wedding, which excites him since he has never attended a “white wedding” before. To clarify attire expectations, the OP asked about the dress code and color scheme, which was not specified on the invitation. She was told the code was to “dress to impress”.

What happened on the wedding day?

Opie understood the workload, and on the wedding day, she confidently wore her traditional attire, a beautiful green garment that stood out clearly in the German setting. Initially, he assumed that there would be no problems with his choice. However, throughout the event, she received many questions and compliments about her outfit, but not to mention the bride’s day, she politely ignored all these questions.

When Monday came, OP sensed an unusual atmosphere in the office, with hushed whispers and coworkers displaying more reserved behavior than usual.

“My coworker seems cooler than usual but I don’t pay any attention to it because she’s [the] mother of [the] The bride may become more engaged. The bride is absolutely rude to me, but still [I] Give him grace. I congratulate him and thank him for including me and I am glad [face] In response,” OP explained.

By remaining on the periphery of the room throughout the entire event, Opie distanced himself from music that was not to his taste. They looked at the intricacies of European weddings and attempted to understand cultural differences. Five hours later, at 8 o’clock, she passed out before the wedding could take place.

What was everyone’s reaction when OP returned to the office on Monday?

When Monday came, OP sensed an unusual atmosphere in the office, with hushed whispers and coworkers displaying more reserved behavior than usual. An office friend took her aside, making light of the situation: The bride’s mother was seething.

According to her, OP’s outfit was considered too extravagant and inappropriate, drawing unnecessary attention from the bride. Reportedly, the mother became vocal about this and spread the word that OP’s attire was not only ostentatious but also humiliating, causing a stir among the attendees.

Feeling the need to address this issue, the OP contacted the Mother of the Bride (MOB) and requested a conversation. However, MOB refused, saying that it had nothing to say to the OP. Puzzled, OP questioned why the mob shared its grievances with others but did not communicate directly. In response, the crowd called OP an insolent person.

In her defense, OP clarified to anyone who chided her that this was her first experience of marriage in a predominantly white cultural context. He stressed that he had specifically asked for guidance about what to wear and had followed the instructions given.

OP explained that in her homeland, weddings were vibrant celebrations where attendees would flaunt their best attire. The concept of not being burdensome on the bride was unfamiliar to him. When someone made a racist comment saying people have better manners in this context, OP responded boldly, refusing to back down. As a result, rumors began to spread that she didn’t regret her actions, causing the OP to question her behavior and ask if she was wrong.

OP shared some additional details in her story, explaining that she was about to board a flight when someone asked her to go back to her country, a comment she took with humor. She acknowledged the feedback she received and acknowledged that although she may not have been wrong, she understood that she could have inquired further or done more research, which was a fair point.

OP explained that her use of “WP Wedding” refers to the fact that this was the first wedding she attended in which the groom, the bride, and everyone attending the wedding were white. He emphasized that the term was not very important. Additionally, the OP posted a photo of a dress to show fellow Redditors, which was very similar to the one she wore to the wedding.

In response to a commenter who placed the blame on the mom, criticizing her for gossiping, giving bad advice, and inviting OP to her daughter’s wedding, which, according to the commenter, should have been the couple’s responsibility, OP explained:

“Where am I from, [that’s] Really not out of the ordinary. I assumed she was set up either [number] The guests or his daughter’s permission🤷🏿.”

Readers’ Comments

