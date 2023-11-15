Concerns have been raised that the science behind the killing is untenable, and that killing wolves could lead to harmful behavior against humans.

Estonia has once again begun culling its wolf population.

A certain number of wolves are killed every year in the Baltic country, although this time conservationists are worried.

Estonia’s environment agency has set the killing quota at 144, claiming there are more wolves in the country than conservation plans allow.

However, wolf researcher Maris Hindriksson at the University of Tartu told Euronews that he and fellow scientists are “not convinced” about their data.

They claim that wolf populations are being counted based on “old-fashioned” and “messy” techniques – such as hunter observations – that may not accurately reflect their numbers. wolves Inside Estonia.

This means that the killing quota may be much higher, given the already threatened species Even more stressed.

“The problem is we don’t know how many wolves there are,” Hindrickson says, estimating that the cull could wipe out 30 percent to 50 percent of the country’s entire wolf population.

Authorities claim the killings are needed

In a statement sent to Euronews, the Estonian Environment Agency said its “method was in use in Nordic countries such as Sweden, Finland and Norway.”

“We find the current methodology comprehensive, objective and reasonable,” he said.

Although wolf numbers have improved in recent years, their total numbers are still Agreed “Stable/Decreasing” by the International Wolf Centre. Their total population in Estonia is estimated to be between 150 – 300.

Officials claim their culling is necessary because wolves attack livestock, especially sheep, causing economic losses to the country’s farmers.

According to the Environmental Board of Estonia (Keskonamet), a total of 946 sheep were killed by predatory wolves in 2022.

It said the figure has crossed 1,100 this year, with several weeks left for 2023.

A particularly vicious attack on a farm in south-eastern Tartu County in October killed an entire breeding flock of more than a dozen sheep, including farmer Rein Mirka. Say The incident cost Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR) between €15,000 and €20,000.

‘Sheep are like fast food to wolves’

Hindrickson still questions whether killing is the best approach to the problem.

“Science has always shown that culling doesn’t actually help reduce sheep deaths,” she tells Euronews.

As habitats are destroyed – limiting available food resources – Hindrickson claims lethal solutions could be counterproductive, driving wolves to prey on livestock in the first place.

“Killing is a really big problem because it destroys herds. Wolves are very social animals and we know that large packs hunt larger animals such as deer. But generally, small herds seek out smaller prey because they cannot develop cooperative methods of hunting,” she explains.

The researcher says another problem is that when older wolves are killed younger wolves do not experience and learn more complex hunting strategies, meaning they resort to eating livestock. . Hindrickson compares it to “fast food” for wolves.

studies There are suggestions that lethal solutions are less effective at protecting livestock than other measures, although this relationship is influenced by many factors, such as ecological context and local management practices.

“I am not completely against murder. “It may make sense to eliminate some endangered animals,” says Hindrickson.

“What I’m against is killing that kills a lot of wolves. We don’t really know how many wolves we have and what impact actually killing them has. It seems like they create a pattern Where we kill so many wolves, they affect how the herds are structured, they go after the sheep, then sheep attacks increase. So then people say yes, sheep are in danger. Please more wolves. kill.

“It’s a continuous cycle,” she adds.

Can farmers stop wolves from attacking their sheep?

Hindrickson’s better option is to “ensure adequate numbers of natural prey in the wild,” such as deer and wild boar, and take steps to prevent wolves.

“Farmers should build more fences and keep guard dogs to scare away wolves. This is something that has worked all over Europe. We hear reports of sheep attacks, but often farmers are unable to stop anything. We always blame the wolves, it’s easy, but in reality, people do everything.

She adds, “Prevention and making society understand where this problem comes from and how to reduce it is very important.”

A number of technologies can be deployed, including electric fences and sound alarms reduce wolf attacks,

Hindrickson has also pointed to alleged shortcomings in government policies to deal with the problem, particularly compensation schemes for losses caused by large hunters.

“Of course, we try to prevent cheap attacks. But our problem in Estonia is that there is no link between preventive measures and compensation. Compensation measures.

She explains that even if you don’t build a fence, keep dogs to guard your sheep or take other preventive measures, you can still get compensation.

“This is a big problem.”

The Estonian Environment Ministry has been contacted for comment.

living among wolves in estonia

Public opinion in Estonia is unwilling to tolerate packs of more than a few dozen, and it “becomes the number one enemy of wolves when their numbers grow too high,” says Marko Kubersep, of the Environmental Game Monitoring Working Group. The agency’s chief expert told ERR in October.

Hindriksson claims that kalling ultimately traces back to ancient prejudices against wolves in Estonia.

“We have such a social limitation here, people are afraid of wolves. Whoever you are, whether a farmer or a hunter, you may feel a kind of fight for resources with wolves because there are hunters like us.

“Wolves do not live in remote forests. They live among us. We don’t really know how to live with them. It’s difficult.”

