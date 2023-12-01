Wolters Kluwer Named as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Financial Closing and Consolidation Solutions

Press release

Wolters Kluwer named as a leader at Gartner Magic Quadrant™ For financial closure and consolidation resolution

The Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetic platform facilitates an end-to-end financial closing process, From account reconciliation and AI-based transaction matching to financial and management reporting and disclosures.

New York – December 1, 2023 Wolters Kluwer, the global leader in professional information, software solutions and services, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Close and Consolidation Solutions based on its completeness of vision and ability to execute. Has been. Last month, Wolters Kluwer was also recognized in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Financial Reconciliation Solutions.

The CCH Tagetik Financial Close and Consolidation Platform improves the speed and accuracy of all aspects of the financial close and consolidation process, from account reconciliation and transaction matching to financial, management and disclosure reporting. The solution also goes beyond traditional consolidation to help finance leaders automate closely-adjacent processes like ESG and sustainability performance management. The solution’s latest functionality, introduced in 2023, empowers users to incorporate corporate tax data into their financial closing and consolidation processes, including global minimum tax calculations.

Ralph GartnerWolters Kluwer, senior vice president and general manager, Corporate Performance Solutions, said:

“CCH Tagetik is an intelligent solution that empowers finance teams at large, global companies to accurately manage high volumes of data, so they can close their books faster. We believe being positioned as a leader in this Gartner Magic Quadrant report reflects the breadth of CCH Tagetic product offerings, our commitment to innovation, and our proven track record of partnering with customers to make transformation projects smooth and efficient. Strengthens the record.

learn more About why Wolters Kluwer was named leader 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Close and Consolidation Solution, By accessing the full report.

Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and the Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. in the US and internationally. and/or its affiliates and is used here with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only vendors with the highest ratings or other designations. Gartner research publications contain the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner and the Magic Quadrant are a collaboration between Gartner, Inc. in the US and internationally. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make important decisions every day Expert Solutions Which combines deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer to record annual revenue of €5.5 billion in 2022. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries, maintains operations in more than 40 countries and employs approximately 20,900 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

