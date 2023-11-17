Wolters Kluwer and FinCEN Headline Corporate Transparency Act Panel

Event highlights new reporting requirements for beneficial ownership information

Washington, November 17, 2023–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Experts from the U.S. Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) and Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation held a recent panel discussion on preparation and compliance obligations with the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) requirements effective in January. participated in. 1, 2024. Held Nov. 8 at the Society for Corporate Governance’s Middle Atlantic Chapter Fall Conference, the event focused on the importance of preparing for compliance with one of the most significant regulations impacting small businesses in decades.

The new reporting requirement will require millions of businesses to file Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) reports with FinCN. The new rule is part of the Corporate Transparency Act, in which FinCN issues regulations and provides details on who must file BOI reports, when reports must be filed, and what information must be reported.

Beverly Odom, Business Consultant, Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation, shares how service companies and law firms are developing processes and using expert solutions to support companies and individuals who will need to comply with federal regulations . Pointing to a July 2023 Wolters Kluwer survey of 997 small businesses, law firms and CPA firms, he said awareness of the rule was surprisingly low at the time, despite the large number of companies subject to the beneficial ownership reporting requirement. Will happen. ,

“We were surprised by the lack of awareness among survey respondents on the new beneficial ownership rules that take effect in just a few months,” Odom said. “Of the respondents whose organization is potentially subject to the new requirements, 74% admitted that they had not even heard of the new regulation before participating in our online survey.”

He also explained how this regulation is a major change in the context of entity formation by involving the federal government, as prior to this Act, when entities were formed at the state level, notification was not required. It also noted that states are not obligated to notify those who are forming a new entity about the new BOI requirement, which adds a new twist to the traditional approach in entity formation.

“Our efforts to help generate visibility around the new beneficial ownership reporting requirements are emblematic of how Wolters Kluwer is committed to providing information, resources and support to professional advisors and businesses to raise awareness of important regulatory obligations. We are working for this across the industry, as reflected in the Corporate Transparency Act,” Odom said.

Phil Lamm, head of beneficial ownership and innovation at FinCEN, encouraged attendees to get started immediately by exploring the various resources available, including confirming which entities are subject to the Act and the steps necessary to comply.

More information about navigating the new beneficial ownership rule is available by visiting the CTA resource page.

