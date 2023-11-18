Wokingham Council approves business park on rural land

Plans to build a business park have been agreed, despite this meaning the loss of the Berkshire countryside.

Developers want to build 11 warehouse, office and industrial units with cafes or canteens next to Bridge Farm Business Park in Wokingham.

Neighbors are concerned it will cause damage to Pound Copse woodland.

But councilors were told the wood would not be harmed and the economic benefits outweighed rules protecting the countryside.

Councilor David Cornish, chairman of Wokingham Borough Council’s planning committee, said he felt “conflicted” about the proposals.

He described these as a “good idea”, even though they were against many of the rules set by the government and council.

‘Life wasted’

He said: “I find myself very conflicted… It often happens that applications come before this committee where you instinctively think it’s a bad idea to build anything here, but there are a number of policies that tell you. We are saying that we should.

“But here we have an application, which is effectively an extension of an existing business park, which seems like quite a good idea, plus a lot of the policies tell us we shouldn’t do that.”

Brian Conlon, the council’s planning officer, said the decision was not “categorical”, but that policies that encouraged economic benefits had to be weighed against those that protected the countryside.

He pointed to a government policy that places “significant weight” on “the need to support economic growth and productivity”, but acknowledged that it “does not outweigh everything else”.

A number of residents wrote in to object, including Peter Tyers of Arborfield, who said the impacts of the development would “harm” the lives of people and wildlife.

“Residents of Greensward Lane, along with the wildlife created by Pound Copse, will be affected by pollution, noise, dust, light generated by any development. Lives are already affected by the construction and subsequent use of Observer Way,” he Said said.

Councilors were told that environmental officers had no objections and that the developers had carried out an ecological survey which found that the woodland would be unaffected.

The committee voted unanimously to approve the plans.

Follow BBC South Facebook, TwitterOr Instagram, Send your story ideas here [email protected],

Source: www.bing.com