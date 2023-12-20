Witness in House GOP impeachment inquiry says no evidence Joe Biden was involved in family business dealings

WASHINGTON — Republican investigators leading the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden interviewed another witness on Monday, as they look for evidence showing the president benefited financially from his family’s business deals. Was.

The committee on Monday interviewed Carol Fox, a trustee of America, the now-bankrupt healthcare company. He was asked about his knowledge of the president’s brother, James Biden, and the $600,000 loan given by the US to James Biden.

Fox said he had no knowledge that the president was directly involved in those deals, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the interview.

According to a source, the written interview, which took place behind closed doors, took place in Boca Raton, Florida.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, sent a letter to Fox in early November criticizing James Biden and his business associate Michael Levitt’s business dealings with the U.S. Was requested to testify about. Loan of $600,000.

The US loan to James Biden is at the center of Fox’s testimony after he promised a financially struggling company that he could leverage his family name to secure funding from the Middle East.

Fox did not identify any services provided to the U.S. by James Biden, according to a source familiar with the investigation, who also noted that investigators already knew that Fox, who was a bankruptcy trustee, was a member of the president. Wouldn’t know anything about it.

After James Biden did not follow through on that promise, Fox filed a lawsuit against him, alleging that he could “open doors” and that he could receive a large investment from the Middle East based on his political connections. Both parties ultimately agreed to a settlement of $350,000.

A spokesperson for the Oversight Committee said, “The committee’s objective with the U.S.-related witnesses is to show that Biden contributes nothing but fraud. Carol Fox testified to just that.”

GOP investigators linked a portion of the $600,000 loan to a $200,000 loan Americor deposited into the personal bank accounts of James Biden and his wife, Sarah Biden, on March 1, 2018. The same day, James Biden issued a check. A $200,000 note was given to the President as “debt repayment”.

According to another source familiar with the investigation, Fox had no role in tracking the funds to subsequent transferees, in this case, Joe Biden in 2018.

Bank records previously reviewed by USA TODAY show the payment was actually loan repayment. On January 12, 2018, the President made a wire transfer of $200,000 to James Biden through a bank account held by his personal attorney.

Comer has argued that the President should provide additional documentation about the payments. He has scoffed at the suggestion that it was for loan repayment and argued that the dubious origins of the money are already implicating Biden in his family’s business dealings.

Fox’s testimony, which did not provide evidence linking the president to his brother’s business ventures, follows a pattern of investigations that have failed to produce evidence establishing a direct connection between Joe Biden and his family.

For example, Devon Archer, a longtime business associate of Hunter Biden, one of the president’s sons, testified under oath before the House Oversight Committee in August in a closed-door meeting that lasted more than five hours. At that meeting, Archer told investigators that he never heard the President discuss business with his son.

While Hunter Biden would sometimes call his father and put him on speakerphone in business conversations, Archer told the committee the president would only exchange pleasantries over the phone.

In another example, at the House Oversight Committee’s first hearing – and so far the only open hearing on the matter – to justify an impeachment inquiry, George Washington University constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley testified that although he believed Although the investigation was proper, he saw no evidence to support the drafting of articles of impeachment.

