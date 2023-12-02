Without RCT, FDA may consider approval of a cross-sex hormone for gender-affirming care

Kenny Caldwell takes testosterone as part of his gender-affirming health care. but their pharmacist , [+] Citing state restrictions on dispensing controlled substances, they were refused the prescriptions they normally take every month. (Rich Suggs/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) tns

The Food and Drug Administration may consider approval of the cross-sex hormone estradiol for gender-affirming care for adults and minors based on an observational study, rather than a randomized controlled clinical trial with placebo .

It was disclosed as part of feedback provided by the FDA on a research proposal submitted by the non-profit Research Institute for Gender Therapeutics. RIGT is hoping to conduct a Phase 3 trial in 2025 for the hormone estradiol to treat “trans and gender-diverse” individuals.

The nonprofit pharmaceutical company’s original proposal was a double-blind RCT study with placebo for adults only. Surprisingly, the FDA suggested expanding the study population to include adolescents under the age of 13, including those taking puberty blockers.

RIGT’s estradiol research program is its first, but the group also plans to seek FDA approval for testosterone in gender-affirming care. And after receiving FDA feedback to include adolescents in the estradiol study, it intends to seek approval for puberty blockers at some point in the future.

The drugs most commonly used as puberty blockers are gonadotropin-releasing hormone analogs, while cross-sex hormones include estrogen (often known as estradiol), testosterone, and anti-androgen preparations. Currently, such hormones may be prescribed to patients off-label.

Initially, RIGT proposed a Phase 3 trial that would randomly assign participants to either a group that received the treatment being tested or a control group that was not undergoing the trial. Such RCT studies are considered the gold standard of medical research. But in some cases it may be impractical or unethical to implement them. The FDA specifically noted in its response that the studies should not include placebo treatments. It would be difficult to design such a trial with a placebo arm because it would likely be obvious to both the patient and the doctor receiving the treatment. This is because people taking estrogen commonly experience reduced breast development and less hair growth, in addition to other physical changes.

Additionally, some experts on gender-affirming care insist that it is unethical to attempt RCTs with cross-sex hormones, as such trials would effectively withhold “proven” beneficial care from subjects. In this context, they suggest that there is “strong evidence” that treatment can protect patients from serious harm, particularly in relation to mental health.

There is some evidence that gender-affirming care can improve mental health outcomes for minors in the short term.

And, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine earlier this year, trans and non-binary teens who receive cross-sex hormones have “less depression and anxiety” and “improved quality of life” than before treatment. experience greater satisfaction with.

But this is where it gets tricky. RIGT and US advocates for trans care in minors are suggesting that the evidence cited is of such high quality that there is systematic science around the issue. Yet this contrasts with what a growing number of European physicians and public health officials say. That is, they believe that there is not enough evidence to justify non-experimental or routine use of trans care interventions such as cross-sex hormones, puberty blockers, and surgery in certain age groups.

A series of recent Europe-based systematic reviews of the evidence on the benefits and risks of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones have demonstrated a low level of certainty regarding the benefits. Specifically, longitudinal data collected and analyzed by public health authorities in Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, and England have concluded that the risk-benefit ratio of youth gender transition ranges from “unknown to unfavorable.”

These outcomes depend on the application of the principles of evidence-based medicine. According to David Sackett, one of its founders, evidence-based medicine is “the conscientious, explicit, and judicious use of current best evidence in making decisions about the care of individual patients.” Here, the systematic review of the evidence reports each peer-reviewed publication and clinical practice, ranking the quality of the evidence as “high,” “moderate,” “low,” or “very low.” This is usually done using the GRADE system, which refers to the grading of recommendations, assessment, development, and evaluation.

For example, expert opinion of physicians, even if based on extensive clinical experience, yields the lowest quality evidence. This implies the least reliable data to inform policy. Observational studies, which draw conclusions from a sample group of patients about a population where the independent variable is not under the researchers’ control due to ethical or logistical constraints, rank marginally better. RCTs containing placebo are at the top of the pyramid in terms of quality of evidence. Systematic reviews of the evidence examine published studies and evaluate the quality of the data, the rigor of statistical analysis, methodological strengths and weaknesses, and whether there is follow-up data.

According to European physicians and health officials, systematic data reviews reveal gaps in the evidence base for gender reassignment treatment in minors, and the concomitant need for more research to be conducted.

As a result, such interventions remain limited to research settings with age limits, such as 16 for cross-sex hormones and 18 for surgery.

Six Western European countries—Finland, Sweden, France, Denmark, Norway, and the UK—that once led the way in treating gender nonconforming patients with puberty blockers and hormones are now reversing course, arguing that these treatments The science behind it is not systematic and it benefits. are unclear to patients. These countries are not banning pharmaceutical interventions altogether, but are severely limiting their use.

Public health officials and doctors in these countries continue to say that for some youth these interventions may cause more harm than good. This significant change in policy means that, for example, in Denmark, most young people referred to centralized gender clinics will no longer receive prescriptions for puberty blockers, hormones or surgery. Rather, they receive medical counseling and other support services.

It is systematic evidence reviews, not politics, that are leading to a shift from what is often called “gender-affirmative care” to a more conservative approach that prioritizes access to medical interventions that address potential psychiatric co- Addresses morbidities and explores developmental origins. as well as other interpretations of trans identity being adopted by young patients.

An investigative report posted by the British Medical Journal earlier this year concluded that although pediatric gender therapy in the US is “consensus-based”, it is not “evidence-based”. This contradicts what RIGT and other groups in the US are reporting as having “strong evidence” regarding the benefits of gender-affirming care for minors.

There may still be a way to come up with a creative approach to a potential Phase 3 trial to investigate the safety and efficacy of estradiol for treating trans and gender-diverse individuals. The sponsor may study its use in comparison to “watchful waiting” and “exploratory talk therapy.” In this context, researchers can critically evaluate some of the concerns that their European counterparts are expressing about the long-term effects of potential adverse events and potential regrets, especially when dealing with minors.