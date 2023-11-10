With the New SAVE Repayment Plan for Student Loans, the Cost of College Barely Matters

Topshot – US President Joe Biden announces student loan relief at Roosevelt on August 24, 2022 , [+] The White House Room in Washington, DC. – Biden announced that most American university graduates who are still trying to pay off student loans will receive $10,000 in relief, eliminating the decades-old headache of massive educational debt across the country. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIER/AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIER/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

When the Biden administration introduced its new SAVE income-driven repayment plan this year, the news looked really promising for almost everyone repaying federal student loans. This new plan aims to halve the average student loan payment for graduate loans, making a significantly larger number of Americans eligible for $0 monthly payments based on their income and family size. And current data shows that more than half of borrowers enrolled in SAVE are paying $0 monthly.

Additionally, the SAVE plan will help borrowers who do not qualify for $0 monthly payments save at least $1,000 per year compared to other income-driven plans.

A number of other benefits were also offered, including the fact that those who paid less than the interest charges on their loans would have their interest covered by taxpayers. This means that student loan balances will not increase when borrowers with larger balances pay less than the interest earned each month.

And of course, borrowers with the SAVE plan will have their balances forgiven after being in the program for 20 to 25 years. Those with less than $12,000 in eligible federal student loans can also have their loan balances forgiven over 10 years under the program.

Moral hazards of Biden’s SAVE plan

Although the fine print on the SAVE repayment plan certainly sounds good, there are many moral hazards and disincentives embedded in it. For example, some borrowers may see no point in trying to increase their income if their student loan payments are just going to increase. ,

Plus, there’s no reason to pay off student loans faster when the rest of your balance will be forgiven in 20 to 25 years, right? In fact, there is an entire financial game that borrowers can play to minimize loan payments to maximize loan forgiveness – especially for those with larger loan balances.

Unfortunately, the SAVE repayment plan brings up an even worse issue, and it’s an issue that most of the current administration’s student loan “reforms” always fail to address.

Allowing borrowers to pay a smaller percentage of their discretionary income (in this case, 5% of income for undergraduate loans and 10% for graduate school loans) regardless of how much they borrow, increasing access to higher education. Does nothing to reduce costs. In fact, plans like SAVE may encourage institutions to charge higher tuition because they know their “clients” don’t actually have to pay much after graduating.

The truth is that the SAVE plan makes it so Borrowers may pay more for a degree with no direct financial consequences, In fact, someone who borrows $30,000 to fund a liberal arts education can get the same monthly payment as someone who borrows $80,000 to pursue the same degree, as long as their income and family size are the same. The same would be true for the person who worked part-time during college to keep costs down and only borrowed $20,000 for their degree, so why bother working?

While the federal student loan limits for graduate loans set a limit on how much a student can borrow and how much moral hazard there is here, the same cannot be said for some federal student loans for graduate students. In fact, according to StudentAid.gov, graduate school students can take Direct PLUS Loans and borrow up to “the cost of attendance minus other financial aid received.”

Monthly payments for graduate school loans are based on 10% of discretionary income with the SAVE plan (instead of 5% with graduate school loans), yet monthly payments are still based on income and family size. This means graduate school borrowers can sign on the dotted line for a Direct PLUS Loan of almost any amount and still make the same monthly payment regardless of their loan balance.

If you are a college “selling” graduate degrees, there is no incentive to control costs.

Borrowers must still keep costs low

All this being said, there is a reason for college students to try to keep expenses down – even if they plan to pay as little as possible for their loans with the SAVE plan until their The remaining balance should not be exhausted. While forgiven student loan balances are exempt from being treated as taxable income until December 31, 2025, thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, no one knows what forgiven student loan balances will be worth in the years after that. How will it be considered?

Also note that the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 exempts forgiven balances for calculation purposes only federal Income taxes, and that states can (and often do) impose state income taxes on forgiven loans. This means that, in 2025 and beyond, college students who have their loans forgiven under a savings income-driven repayment plan could face a student loan tax bomb the year their loans go out. Will go.

Obviously, this is a problem for everyone using a savings income-driven repayment plan, no matter how much they borrow. But since having a higher balance means more debt is forgiven and the tax bill is higher, it theoretically creates an incentive to borrow less if you can help it.

Bottom-line

The Savings Income-Driven Repayment Plan is just like any other federal program, there will be winners and losers.

The winners are current student loan borrowers who may qualify for $0 monthly payments or lower monthly payments in the near future due to having low income, and the losers are every future college student who will have to deal with the consequences of schools’ zero accountability costs. To control.

However, at the end of the day, the new SAVE repayment plan helps more people than it hurts. The U.S. Department of Education estimates that a higher percentage of people will qualify for $0 monthly payments than other income-driven plans, and most others will benefit from an average savings of $1,000.

And since unpaid interest on loans repaid with the SAVE plan will not accrue when borrowers’ monthly payments are low or $0, any future taxation on the forgiven amount will still save borrowers money overall.