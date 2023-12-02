With Santos' expulsion and McCarthy's expulsion, the House is making unexpected history.

WASHINGTON — The House is making history this year in ways Republicans couldn’t have imagined when the party took power.

First, Republicans voted to oust their speaker, Kevin McCarthy, and on Friday they voted to get rid of one of their own, convicted GOP Rep. George Santos of New York.

Never before had a majority of the House voted to expel its Speaker, and not since the Civil War had the House voted to expel a member who had been impeached but not yet convicted. Was not convicted of any crime.

The result was that during the 11 months of majority in the House, there was infighting, curtailment of Congress’ powers and actual functioning of governance was affected.

As the year comes to an end, the cycle of power for House Republicans is at a turning point, ushering in a new era of performance politics and anarchic governance that shows no signs of subsiding.

“Is it dirty? Yes, sure,” said Republican Representative Mike Lawler, among the New Yorkers who led the charge to oust Santos. “But when you’re actually governing in a democratic republic, it can get messy.”

In many ways, Santos is the product and practitioner of a new way of governing, a system that rewards big personalities who rise to prominence with charismatic and often extreme public personas rather than the quiet work of governing the nation.

Rather than shy away from exposure, Santos, who has been accused of fabricating much of the story of his life, embraced his moment in history as just another part of his celebrity run in Congress.

Before the vote, Santos held a lively press conference on the Capitol steps, in which he answered questions about his future (he did not plan to run for re-election) and whether his shoes were illegally purchased with campaign funds. (He said they were several years old).

He defended himself against “bullying” and condemned the “bullying” against him.

“This is my fight,” Santos said in front of the cameras, admitting that he would have done “a lot” of things differently.

Santos doubled down on his personal narrative, not as the fraudster he has been accused of, but as a representative of the New Yorkers who sent him to Congress and argued that they should be the ones making this decision. Whether they should be removed or not. ,

He said, “I came here as a mad-from-hell activist who had just been disenfranchised.” “I walk away from here, no regrets.”

His quick rise in politics as an outsider partly reflects this post-modern political era after Donald Trump and the power of a single lawmaker’s celebrity.

Santos joins a diverse class of new young lawmakers who are changing the face of the GOP. His celebrity status only increased after the outrageous embellishments he made about his background, his experiences, even his family heritage were exposed.

Essentially, it appears that much of the story of Santos’s life is fabricated. A scathing House ethics report found “overwhelming evidence” of Santos breaking the law, including questionable campaign spending on items like Botox. He has pleaded innocent to federal charges of defrauding donors.

His rapid decline reflects the GOP’s willingness to change itself, especially when it’s politically expedient, even at the risk of losing another dependable vote from its slim majority, now headed for retirement. Is wavering between.

But Republicans were divided over ousting Santos just as they were over removing McCarthy as speaker in October.

About two votes R.N.Y. Representative Nick LaLotta said, “There was a mistake and a reasonable and necessary one.” “What we did today was appropriate and necessary if we are going to claim to be the party of accountability.”

But Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, a Trump ally who plotted to oust McCarthy as speaker, led a wing of Republicans defending Santos’ right to have his day in court.

The roll call became a test for new Speaker Mike Johnson, who told MPs they should vote their conscience, as leaders do, to signal there is no preferred position in the party.

There was a moment during the two-day debate when it looked like Santos might be able to survive. But in the end, even the leadership’s supportive votes were not enough, and more than the required two-thirds of the votes in the House voted to expel him.

Time is slipping away for other year-end business in Congress, including passing annual spending bills needed to prevent a government shutdown. The threat of a shutdown has been looming all year and the next funding deadline is January 19.

Johnson told lawmakers they would soon vote to formally authorize an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden over his son Hunter’s business dealings.

A vote could come next week, but it is uncertain whether the House, which now has one Republican member, will have enough votes for the next priority, historic impeachment proceedings.

