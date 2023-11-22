With OpenAI in chaos, the frenzy to promote technical recruitment continues

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is one of several tech executives who used the chaos of the past few days at OpenAI to send a message to the company’s employees: AI wants help. (Stephen Brashear/Associated Press)

For OpenAI, which has become the face of the burgeoning AI industry thanks to popular consumer products like ChatGPT and DALL-E, the past few days have been filled with a crisis with no clear end in sight.

But for competitors in the frothy AI field, it’s an opportunity.

Artificial intelligence powerhouse OpenAI has more than 700 employees Threatened on Monday The software developer is expected to quit except for its board members — who arrived late last week. suddenly fired Chief Executive Sam Altman – Resign and reinstate former CEO.

“Any experienced recruiter will know, whenever layoffs are announced, whenever there’s this type of change or dramatic change, the first thing you do is start the conversation,” said Andrew Esguerra, managing director of recruitment agency Coda Search. ” “You try to get there first.”

Esguerra has already started reaching out to OpenAI employees to see if they’re looking for new work, he said, and he’s almost certainly not alone: ​​”Every single one of these OpenAI [employees]“Especially the engineers… I wouldn’t be surprised if there were 100, 200, 300 people already employed at each.”

It’s not immediately clear which rival AI companies will be the biggest beneficiaries of the exodus. More than 700 OpenAI employees signed a letter on Monday threatening to jump ship, saying they would go to Microsoft, where Altman landed after dismissal ,

The Redmond, Wash.-based tech giant, which has invested in and worked together “OpenAI assured us that there are positions for all OpenAI employees,” the signatories said.

altman Tweeted Monday: “We’re all going to work together somehow.”

That could also happen, According to some reports Return to OpenAI as part of a transitional board or even as CEO.

Even if Altman returns in some capacity, many OpenAI employees may question the sustainability of the company in the future. And this may give other AI companies an opportunity to make better offers. With most of OpenAI’s 770 employees up for grabs, competitors large and small could snatch up some of the highly valuable human capital that transforms the tech world.

salesforce inc. “Salesforce and Slack and Tableau will match any OpenAI researcher who has resigned from a full cash and equity OTE to immediately join our Salesforce Einstein Trusted AI research teams,” said Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce.com. Tweeted on Monday. “Join our trusted AI enterprise revolution.”

Google’s DeepMind sees surge in inbound OpenAI resumes after Altman’s departure, reports reported on sunday While smaller AI players began to actively recruit OpenAI staff.

Esguerra, the recruiting agency employee, said he hasn’t yet seen a flood of job seekers on LinkedIn — the situation is still very fluid, he stressed, and many employees want to fix OpenAI rather than abandon it — but he’s first Have only seen “a few reactions here and there.”

“They’re definitely going to lose people,” he said. “People are already looking elsewhere. People are now opening their ears to what recruiters have to say: what projects are out there, what kind of work they can do elsewhere.

Several of OpenAI’s biggest competitors in the artificial intelligence sector — including Amazon, Anthropic, Apple, Google, Hugging Face, IBM, Meta, MidJourney, Runway, and XAI — declined requests for comment or did not respond to whether they Have tried. Hiring, or contacting, disgruntled OpenAI employees.

“The AI ​​research lab within Microsoft has lagged behind its peers in foundation model development to date… and may not immediately be as effective as OpenAI with the addition of talent,” said Brendan Burke, senior analyst for emerging technology research at market research firm PitchBook. Will go.” , in an email. “Competitors have a window to pursue fundamental breakthroughs that could supersede Microsoft-OpenAI efforts.”

A report published Friday by PitchBook found that $23.2 billion in funding had gone to generic AI startups this year through mid-October — though that number was a relatively less impressive $7.9 billion when external corporate partnerships were excluded from the total. I went.

The exact circumstances under which Altman was let go by OpenAI are unclear, but it is believed that his dismissal was due to disagreements over the speed and security with which developers should work on AI. Although OpenAI has some beneficial components, it is ultimately Run by a non-profit board Its objective is to develop AI safely and keeping in mind the best interests of mankind.

In a statement, OpenAI’s board attributed Altman’s dismissal to his consistent lack of candor in his communications with board members. The board has since appointed former Twitch CEO Emmett Shear as OpenAI’s interim CEO.

What are tech companies known for? remove all obstacles Compete to hire talented developers and other employees before your competitors. It’s a culture that has given rise to the image of tech offices as lush, collegiate campuses filled with pingpong tables, on-site amenities, and abundant amenities. When a tech startup gets acquired, sometimes it has less to do with the product the company built than the employees it hired — a strategy known as ” “ acquisition ,

OpenAI did not respond to a request for comment about whether it was having trouble retaining employees since Altman was fired, or how it planned to respond to the employee letter.

Pointing out the potential of ChatGPT Help job seekers streamline the application process Esguerra said: “I’m sure everyone [at OpenAI]He used software he created over the weekend to create his own resume.

