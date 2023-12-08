With no supermarkets for Atlantic City residents, New Jersey and hospitals create mobile groceries

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — In this seaside resort, where $5 billion is wagered each year in person and online, there is still no supermarket.

Those who live in Atlantic City must either travel off the island to a mainland store, take public transit – the cost of which eats up what is left for food – or go to expensive, poorly stocked stores in their own city. Shopping should be done at the corner store.

A much-hyped, heavily subsidized plan to build the city’s first supermarket in nearly 20 years fell apart earlier this year. Now, the state and a hospital system are sending a converted school bus to the city loaded with fresh food available for purchase as a temporary solution.

Virtua Health brought a modified transit bus to a poor neighborhood of Atlantic City on Friday as part of its “Eat Well” program funded by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority.

The goal of the program is to deliver high-quality food and fresh produce to economically disadvantaged areas that lack meaningful access to healthy food. Atlantic City ranked second on a list of 50 New Jersey communities designated as “food deserts” due to lack of access to such food.

Delores Butley-Whatley, 62, was happy to board the bus to buy a half-gallon of milk and a loaf of bread for a total of $3.

She usually walks 30 to 45 minutes to the local corner food store, putting pressure on her bad knees, or takes a bus there in bad weather. Sometimes she goes to a full-fledged supermarket on the mainland in Absecon, a $10 taxi ride each direction. This quickly depletes his food budget.

“We don’t have any real supermarkets here,” he said. “This is something we all need. I like this. It’s really convenient. “I got everything I needed for the rest of the week right here.”

Last week, on his first trip by bus, he bought salmon.

“salmon!” He said. “imagine that!”

April Shetler, who runs the program for Virtua Health, said it’s designed to fill part of the void in communities without physical supermarkets, such as Atlantic City and Camden. All of its food is sold at 30% to 50% less than normal retail prices.

There are no income restrictions on the program; Anyone who comes can shop, he said.

“We try to bring dignity to everything we do,” Shetler said. “By not asking for financial information, we are providing a different experience.

“We come directly to them, to their neighborhoods,” she said. “It could be a $25 cab ride to get you and your groceries home.”

That wasn’t supposed to happen in Atlantic City, where in November 2021, Governor Phil Murphy and top elected officials held a much-publicized groundbreaking ceremony for a new ShopRite supermarket, to be built on vacant land a few blocks away. From the casino.

The state was prepared to provide $19 million of public funds to bring the project to completion. But construction never started and the project fell apart. The state said earlier this year it would seek new bids for another store.

Developer, Village Super Market Inc. A message seeking comment was not immediately returned Friday.

Virtua Food Bus is one of two similar efforts paid for with $5.5 million in funding from the state. AtlanticCare, another southern New Jersey hospital system, is adding a mobile grocery to its food pantry program that will also include classes on health education, cooking classes and incentives for purchasing healthy foods.

“People come here to have fun, they go to the casinos,” said Joanne Melton, 42, who also shops at a corner store, adding that the nearby liquor store is a draw for loiterers and She is surrounded by drunkards. “But what about the people who actually live here? We’re just trying our best to survive and raise a family.”

The grocery is just “awesome,” she said. She bought dishwasher detergent, bleach, coffee, lemons, bananas and bread, all for $16. She often pays $5 for two sad-looking bananas at the corner store.

“We really need this,” she said. “It’s good for us.”

,

X, formerly of Twitter, follow Wayne Parry at www.twitter.com/WayneParryAC

Source: apnews.com