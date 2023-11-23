With no access to crypto, disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is now trading fish to pay for services in prison

Sam Bankman-Fried quickly discovered that mackerel fish were a favorite currency among prisoners.

He recently used it to pay for a haircut.

Food items have been a popular means of exchange in federal prisons since 2004.

It didn’t take long for former crypto-billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried to learn the economic system of New York’s Metropolitan Detention Center.

The disgraced founder of crypto exchange FTX is reportedly busy bartering food items in exchange for services as he awaits sentencing on seven felony counts, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

Now we know that the newly polished haircut he’s been spotted with in a New York courtroom is thanks to an inmate. On Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reported that the SBF paid for the haircuts with packaged mackerel, a type of pelagic fish that is a choice of currency among prisoners.

It is not surprising that the former trader would quickly pick up on the object of choice in his new environment. He has been a professional businessman for most of his career. In 2013, he got his first intern gig at Jane Street Capital, swapping exchange-traded funds before co-founding his own crypto trading firm Alameda Research in 2017. A year later, they figured out how to arbitrage Bitcoin between the US and Japanese markets.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that the fish, known as “Mac” among inmates, has been the currency of choice in federal prisons since cigarettes were banned in 2004.

Formerly imprisoned attorney Larry Levin accepted it as payment from fellow inmates he represented while serving his sentence at Lompoc Correctional Institution in California. He then used them to pay for inmates’ personal maintenance services such as beard trims and shoe shines.

According to a 2008 story in the Journal, the trend became so popular that fish supplier Global Source Marketing felt increased demand.

There is an economic logic behind this trend. Products whose value is stable, such as some foods and stamps, are used as a stable means of exchange as an alternative to currency that prisoners cannot access. Food items like mac and tuna are stable commodities that can be valued in dollars.

Bankman-Fried, who is scheduled to be sentenced on March 28, 2024, faces up to 110 years in prison for the fraud charges brought against her, but that’s only a portion of the charges she faces. Used to be. He is also set to be prosecuted in separate cases related to political bribery.

Source: www.businessinsider.com