With new funding, IRS focuses on taxes of extremely wealthy Americans

The IRS is going after rich tax cheats. What does this mean for the rest of us?

The Internal Revenue Service recently announced a campaign to dramatically increase audits of high-income Americans and large businesses, securing billions of dollars in new funding from Congress to recover lost tax revenue.

it’s quite easy To humiliate the IRS, and some taxpayers would welcome the audit. The taxing agency emphasizes that its new effort will focus on the really rich.

The IRS reassures the public that audit rates will not increase for taxpayers making less than $400,000 per year, a range roughly in line with the top 2% of earners. Given President Biden’s repeated pledge not to raise taxes on low-earners, that figure has taken on symbolic value.

For middle-class Americans, audit risk remains low

Tax experts say middle-income Americans probably face less risk of an audit now than at any time in the recent past.

“I don’t think the average person has anything to worry about with respect to increased enforcement,” said Robert Nassau, a law professor and director of the Low Income Taxpayer Clinic at Syracuse University. “In fact, if anything, there will be less enforcement on people like us as the government focuses on the wealthy.”

Congress has cut the IRS budget over the past few years. In inflation-adjusted terms, the agency’s funding has been effectively flat for the past two decades, according to a 2022 analysis from the nonprofit Tax Foundation. The IRS workforce declined by nearly a third between 1991 and 2021. America’s population increased by nearly a third during that period.

Fewer tax collectors means fewer audits. In 2022, the IRS will audit nearly two out of every 1,000 tax returns for middle-income Americans, according to an analysis by a Syracuse University think tank. Audit rates were higher for taxpayers who had very high or very low incomes.

According to the IRS, low-income Americans have suffered a disproportionate share of audits. The main reason for this is the Earned Income Tax Credit, which is given to low-income working Americans. Some taxpayers cheat that program. But tax experts say the agency also targets low-income taxpayers simply because it’s cheaper and easier than going after wealthy taxpayers.

Nassau said, “I think the main reason to audit poor people is that it can be done with a minimum of manpower.”

IRS reports ‘tax gap’ of $688B

According to IRS reports, about 85% of taxes are paid on time. Late payments and enforcement efforts lead to some funds being recovered, but the agency reported a “tax gap” of $688 billion for 2021.

Moving forward, the IRS has vowed to audit middle-income Americans more frequently than in recent years.

“We are looking at doing an audit of about one out of every 500 taxpayers,” said a senior IRS official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not allowed to be quoted for credit.

So then, why is the IRS going after the rich?

President Biden added nearly $80 billion in IRS funding in the Inflation Cut Act of 2022, with the expectation that the investment will leverage up to $400 billion in unpaid taxes from the wealthy over the next decade.

Top earners are responsible for a disproportionate share of the “tax gap”, just as they contribute the lion’s share of tax revenues.

“What we want is a fair system,” Senator Ron Wyden (Democrat-Oregon), who supports the IRS plan, said in an interview with USA TODAY., “Right now, you have two tiers. You have working people, nurses and firefighters; they pay their taxes every single paycheck…With the rich, it doesn’t work that way.”

Critics say more IRS audits mean more headaches for taxpayers

Opponents of Biden’s plan, including Republican leaders, predict it will hurt small businesses and waste both money and time. Republicans have criticized Biden’s emphasis on enforcement and say the money would be better spent on customer service and technology upgrades.

Senator Chuck Grassley (Republican-Iowa), speaking at a Senate committee on Wednesday, said, “The overemphasis on tax enforcement put forth by the Inflation Cut Act will impose a heavy price on innocent small business owners and others caught in IRS audit traps.” Hearing.

“Enforcement creates collateral damage,” Chris Edwards, the Kilts Family Chair in Fiscal Studies at the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank, said in testimony at the hearing. “That means higher compliance costs and more headaches for law-abiding taxpayers.”

Republican lawmakers have repeatedly urged cutting the IRS windfall. In an agreement reached earlier this year, Biden and then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy agreed to cut $20 billion from appropriations.

In recent years, the IRS has dramatically cut back on audits of high-wealth taxpayers and corporations. Those audits cost more and take longer than others, because the tax returns are complex.

“There has literally been a decline in audits of high-income taxpayers, large corporations, the wealthy, what have you,” said Susan Long, associate professor of managerial statistics at Syracuse and co-founder of the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse.

Research shows the IRS could collect $12 for every $1 spent auditing top earners

Research has shown that audits of wealthy taxpayers can yield rich dividends.

The paper found that audit costs increase with the income of the targeted taxpayer. But audits of wealthy taxpayers also generate more tax revenue.

When auditors focus on the top 10% of American earners, audits have the potential to deliver $12 in tax revenue for every $1 spent, according to a working paper published in June by the National Bureau of Economic Research. Is.

When the tax agency audits a wealthy taxpayer, the income is not limited to the money found in the audit. The researchers found that once caught, tax evaders were likely to pay more taxes the following year.

“The evidence here is that by far the greatest returns come from audits of high-income taxpayers,” said Ben Sprung-Keyser, a post-doctoral research fellow in economics at Harvard and co-author of the study. “There aren’t many government policies where $1 spent can yield $12 in revenue.”

The notion of taking action against wealthy tax evaders is on the minds of many Americans. In a 2022 Gallup poll, 52% of respondents and the vast majority of Democrats said they believed the government should redistribute wealth with heavier taxes on the rich.

“We should not be protecting wealthy tax cheats,” said David Kass, executive director of the nonprofit Americans for Tax Fairness. “Look, most Americans pay their taxes. What we do know is that there is a group of super-rich people. Many of them are refusing to file returns.

