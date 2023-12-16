With Netflix's 'Rebel Moon', The Snyder Wars Begin

rebel moon rotten Tomatoes

While critical reception isn’t always an indicator of overall performance, especially in the streaming age, Netflix’s grand attempt at a sci-fi IP like Star Wars, Rebel Moon, is off to a rough start. Zack Snyder’s epic, which already has two completed films and a potential Netflix-produced video game, Part 1 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes comes in at a 24%, with 42 critics scoring it. Then, as expected, the audience reviews have arrived and they are overwhelming.

While this isn’t unusual, in this case, we’re possibly seeing the birth of the next phase of Snyderverse fandom, the extremely vocal contingent of fans who demanded that Snyder’s cut of Justice League be released, which it ultimately was, but then again. That will continue their DC universe, which won’t happen. Now the next front is Rebel Moon.

While Snyder previously directed Army of the Dead for Netflix, a decently reviewed zombie movie that arrived with little fuss, Rebel Moon is different. It has long been heralded as Snyder’s attempted magnum opus with a big budget and a great cast, based on a rejected Star Wars pitch, which he now has the freedom to have his own way.

Then again, despite some claims about this, critics generally don’t hate Snyder films, with most of his features holding a perfectly decent 60-70% on Rotten Tomatoes. Their lowest tier is Sucker Punch, which is another completely original production rather than an adaptation, at 22%. Now, Rebel Moon is right on top of that.

However, it’s clear that Snyder fans won’t accept this quietly. We’ve already seen hundreds of reviews for Rebel Moon, despite the fact that it hasn’t premiered on Netflix yet. it Is It debuted in a few select cities for a very limited theatrical release, but there are already raves about the high-scoring reviews from fans who haven’t seen it (some literally haven’t seen it, “I’m sure. That it’s going to be good,” says one review) or more accusations of botching, which is what happened throughout the Snydercut drama. Zack Snyder himself addressed the idea of ​​criticism from his fans during that campaign, saying Rejected that hey, whatever, the job is done.

Currently, there are over 500 audience reviews for Rebel Moon, but there is only one “verified” review, meaning you can prove you purchased tickets to the show. The rest are a mix of mostly 5 stars, but a few 1 stars, and hardly anything in between. The fight between haters and fans. Most of the people included here may have Rebel Moon as the only film they have reviewed on Rotten Tomatoes. I just tried it myself, submitting a review that literally said “Can I review this without seeing it?” And that 5 star review was approved and posted. So there’s really no way you can trust that any of these reviews are legitimate, whether they’re 1 or 5 stars.

The thing is, given the context of a Netflix release, it will be judged by a very different standard than a Star Wars film. The theatrical release is so limited that it doesn’t matter, and All What matters is how many people watch it onstream. Netflix viewers don’t look at reviews at all, and certainly don’t list Netflix star ratings, and watch whatever new thing comes out. So you see practically all the light big Netflix original movies rise to the top of the charts, at least for a while. It doesn’t feature The Rock/Ryan Reynolds/Julia Roberts A-list stars for the most part, as the film is led by lesser-known (but excellent!) Sofia Boutella, supported by the likes of Charlie Hunnam, Jena Malone . And Michel Huysmans, not exactly a household name. Lack of star power could be an issue.

There is also some level of controversy over whether Netflix is ​​intentionally hiding the “Director’s Cut” of the film in an effort to recreate the “Release the Snyder Cut” movement, but many viewers, even fans, Also wondering why this wasn’t released in the first place, as it clearly wasn’t a studio like WB that was hacking Justice League to pieces after Snyder left. This seems fraudulent.

It’s easy to see how this would be the next front in the seemingly endless Snyder wars. But this time, Snyder fans alone won’t be enough to generate the viewership needed to make the film a success. it Is To attract a wider audience given the scale of Netflix. Reviews from critics seem to suggest that may not be the case, but at this point, reviews of 500+ audiences for a movie in only a few theaters don’t seem like they can be trusted. We won’t know anything for sure until its actual release on Netflix on December 21st.

