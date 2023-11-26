With millions in loans coming due, Finance Minister expects banks to 'work with Canadians'

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland expects banks to follow a new series of rules and guidelines designed to protect Canadian homeowners, millions of whom are set to renegotiate loans at potentially higher rates.

“The thing I’m hearing most right now is that people are worried about interest rates, especially people who have mortgages and they’re worried about renewing their mortgage,” Freeland said in an interview broadcast Sunday. Are.” rosemary barton live,

“And I think that’s very understandable,” he told CBC chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton.

A report released by Royal LePage shows that more than three million Canadians are facing mortgage renewal in the next 18 months. As a result many people can expect significantly higher monthly payments.

That’s causing concern among homeowners, some of whom told CBC News they expect to make significant lifestyle changes to accommodate the higher costs.

Bikramdeep Singh told CBC News in Vancouver that he expects his mortgage payment to increase by 30 to 40 per cent when it renews next year.

“This will be a significant portion of the money I spend every month,” the homeowner said earlier this week. “It’s definitely going to affect my lifestyle. I’m going to have to make adjustments.”

In Surrey, BC, Kevin Larkin is facing renovations in January.

“I’m looking at the numbers, and I don’t know how I’m going to be able to refurbish and afford it,” he said. “And that’s unfortunate. I’m a professional. I work. I’m trying to support a family.”

As part of the fall economic statement released Tuesday, Freeland introduced a Canadian Mortgage Charter, a non-binding set of guidance and expectations that Ottawa sets for banks regarding mortgages.

The charter – which does not have the force of law – includes measures including the ability to temporarily extend the amortization period, eliminating stress tests when changing lenders at renewal time, and waiving certain fees.

Asked whether banks could be trusted to follow the guidelines without clear enforcement mechanisms, Freeland said he believed the interests of the government, banks and everyday Canadians on this issue were aligned. Are.

“It is my hope – but really also my belief – that the Bank will work with us, with the government, and with Canadians to act on these commitments.”

“It’s a serious thing for the Finance Minister to publish in black and white, in both official languages, our expectations of how banks will support their customers. That in itself is a big deal,” he said.

Freeland said it’s important for Canadian homeowners to be aware of the rules and know what to expect when they talk to their banks.

“Canadians need to know about this, that’s why I emphasize it so much,” she said.

Pay attention to interest rates

Freeland also did not rule out additional measures in the spring budget.

“We’re going to be watching this like a hawk — like a flock of hawks, over the finances — and, of course, we’re prepared to do more as needed.”

Freeland, who is also deputy prime minister, said his other focus is on broadly improving the state of the economy so that the Bank of Canada feels comfortable lowering rates without fear of renewed inflation.

“Because that’s really the best outcome for everybody,” she said.

Inflation in Canada has fallen from a high of 8.1 per cent in June 2022 to 3.1 per cent last month.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada’s benchmark interest rate has risen to five per cent, and Bank Governor Tiff Macklem signaled this week that could be enough to offset rising prices.

Freeland stressed that it is important that Canada has so far been able to make a “soft landing” from the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic and avoid a sharp recession.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre strongly criticized the government’s approach when it was released earlier in the week.

“With $20 billion of expensive new spending, this update can be summarized very simply: prices are up, rents are up, debt is up, taxes are up, time is up,” he said.

“Common sense conservatives will vote no confidence in this disgusting plan. After eight years of this Prime Minister, he is not worth the cost. And today he is adding another $20 billion to inflation, which will put pressure on interest rates.”

