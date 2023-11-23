With land selling like crazy, Hubbard County assessor must raise market value – Park Rapids Enterprise

Hubbard County is still experiencing an appreciating market.

According to Hubbard County Assessor Maria Shepherd, there is a need to increase the estimated market values ​​on land, acreage and specific lakes, such as Long Lake and Lake Belle Tan.

She reported the latest sales study results to the county board on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

“Despite the large increase in property values ​​over the past several years, we are still well below the open market sales of residential and seasonal properties,” he wrote.

However, compared to previous years, Shepherd said, “I think there will be a much less massive increase.”

How are estimated market values ​​determined?

Minnesota law dictates that all property must be appraised at market value.

Hubbard County runs a sales ratio study each year. This is a 12-month period, so the values ​​in the 2024 Assessment Notice will reflect sales between October 1, 2022 and September 30, 2023.

If the property is selling for more than the county’s estimated market value and there have been six or more sales in that township, city or neighborhood, the county assessor must increase the value to between 90% and 105% of the average sales price.

Shepherd explained that in areas with fewer than six sales, they review the past three years to determine a pattern and make appropriate adjustments.

Hubbard County’s 32 taxing districts, cities and townships have an initial average ratio of 42.06% to 141.08%, and an average ratio of 92.54%.

Based on sales studies, countywide land parcels are starting at a ratio of around 75%.

“We are very short on large tracts of land and even small tracts of land,” he said. “In general, we’re going to see some big growth in land, whether it’s rural, vacant land or agricultural land.”

In his written report, Shepherd said land values ​​would need to be adjusted 20% overall, with higher adjustments required on parcels larger than 34.5 acres, primarily agricultural parcels.

Board Chairman Tom Krueger asked how the land sales ratio fell to 70% in one year.

“The market,” Shepherd said. “There are no houses to buy right now.”

But there were 101 sales on smaller, buildable land. “People are building, so the land has become worthless. This has become madness. We are successful in every land sale we see,” he said.

Some lakes need adjustment

“Neighborhoods in Hubbard County are largely organized around lakes, and the market demand at some lakes may differ from normal on water values,” they wrote.

The average proportion of residential/seasonal properties countywide is 90%.

“We will obviously need to raise it,” Shepherd said, “we have some lakes that need to be raised.”

Five lakes had six or more sales:

Belle Tan (13 sales), resulting in a proportion of 81.21%

Big Stoney (7), 92.65%

Island Lake (6) in Arago TWP, 102.58%

Long Lake (8), 90.27%

Potatoes (6), 90.20%

Shepherd commented, “Looking at our sales numbers and the price people are willing to pay to live on that lake, Belle Tan is probably the worst.”

Shepherd said other lakes that will require price adjustments include 8th Crow Wing, Island, Spider and Potato. These adjustments are likely going to be applied to neighborhood or shoreline rates.

He said there are several other lakes with fewer than six sales that will need attention for sustainability.

residential, commercial value

Countywide residential values ​​will need to be adjusted by an average of 10%, which will be a combination of land, improvements, shoreline and neighborhood adjustments, Shepherd said.

Individual neighborhood adjustments will range from 15% to 20%.

He said the countywide proportion of commercial parcels is 85%, requiring an overall increase of 15% for state compliance.

One positive, according to Shepherd, is that the trend rates out to 2023 for better properties are averaging 6%.

“Time trends are the change in price from the beginning of the sales study to the end of the study for each property type, divided by 12 and applied to the sales price to provide the expected sales price if it were in January. Would have been .2,” he explained.

They were 15% in 2022 and 25% in 2021.

In other business, the Board acted as follows:

Approving the combination of offices and new positions, the offices of the county assessor and recorder were merged into a new property records office. Staff appointments will be completed after review by the affected bargaining unit.

Approved a five-year subcontract with SLL Inc. to complete physical inspections for Nevis Township. Shepherd said Nevis Township contracts with Hubbard County to do its appraisal work, then subcontracts with a local appraiser.

Schedule a public hearing for the county’s 2024 fee schedule for Tuesday, December 19 at 9:30 a.m.

Set the same 2024 cost-sharing rate for publicly owned nursing facilities at $17.26 per day for the Heritage campus. The increased rate is charged to both Medicare and private-pay residents.

A law enforcement services agreement between the County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Nevis was approved.

Source: www.parkrapidsenterprise.com