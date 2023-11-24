With Chinese consumers no longer active, what’s next for China’s economy?

Heading into 2023, many economic forecasters had predicted that China was bracing for a tsunami of revenge spending by consumers who had been locked down for three years under the world’s strictest COVID control regimes.

After all, China contributed more than 20% of global luxury spending in 2021. And frugal Chinese savers were projected to withdraw $2.6 trillion in 2022, or about a third of their household income. Global fund managers expected the splurge to fuel China’s strong GDP growth, and they bid up consumer stocks accordingly.

But as American consumers prepare to head to the malls for Black Friday, China’s consumers are largely missing out on the action.

China's online shopping giants Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) and JD.com (NASDAQ:

:JD) declined for the second year in a row to provide sales numbers for China’s annual bargain shopping festival, known as “Singles’ Day,” which ends on November 11 (11.11). However, independent data analysts suggested that gross trade value declined by about 1%.

Alibaba’s shares fell when it reported earnings a few days later and announced it was closing its cloud services and AI unit and plans to close its Freshpo retail grocery chain due to “market conditions.” The planned IPO has been put on hold.

Revenue growth at Alibaba’s leading e-commerce sites Taobao and Tmall rose 4%, while Amazon’s revenue growth was 13%.

Reported for the third quarter. While investors expected a big jump in value from the cloud intelligence group, that unit’s revenue grew just 2% in Q3, and the company said U.S. restrictions on the sale of advanced chips needed for AI are material and adverse. May be limited in form. Development prospects.

Rival JD.com reported weak revenue growth of 1.7% in the third quarter, although it increased profitability by cutting overhead and R&D spending. Investors have concluded that China’s e-commerce market is reaching saturation, and shares of Alibaba and JD.com have fallen 35% and 57%, respectively, from January highs.

LINI, CHINA – NOVEMBER 05: A live streamer sells clothes via live streaming on a smartphone , [+] E-commerce park ahead of China’s Double 11 shopping festival in Linyi, Shandong province, China on November 5, 2021. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images) VCG via Getty Images

reluctant to waste money

Enticing consumers to open their wallets is essential to China’s long-term goal of rebalancing the economy. Given the strained balance sheets of local governments and real estate developers, China can no longer rely on infrastructure and real estate investment to drive sustainable growth.

As of 2021, the share of consumption in China’s GDP was just 54%, while in the United States it was more than 80%. Increasing consumer spending will go a long way in meeting China’s development goals. However, the consumer’s share in the economy has been declining since 2019.

With China’s economy projected to grow 5% this year and domestic inflation negligible, why are the Chinese so reluctant to engage in retail therapy?

Accurate information on consumer confidence has been difficult to obtain as China’s National Bureau of Statistics stopped publishing its index in March 2023 after a series of disappointing readings.

While many Chinese households have substantial savings, they may feel less wealthy due to the continued decline in real estate prices since July 2021. Real estate has served as the primary source of wealth for China’s urban middle class for decades, with many families owning multiple apartments. However, with youth unemployment running above 20% and China’s overall population beginning to shrink, it’s unclear who will ultimately fill all those expensive flats.

China’s consumers have responded to economic uncertainty by cutting unnecessary spending or trading up to save money. This could mean vacationing in Hainan, China instead of Bali or Paris, or converting Starbucks.

SBUX

The habit of low priced Luckin Coffee or even cheaper Coty Coffee. According to a recent Bloomberg article, China’s younger generation rarely ventures into the upper floors of malls, where gleaming international brands can be found, sticking to basements filled with discount domestic stores, the so-called “B1B2” shopping style.

People sitting on sofas inside a clothing store at a shopping mall in Beijing on July 20, 2023. (Photo) , [+] By Jade Gao/AFP) (Photo by Jade Gao/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

It is important to restore confidence

The good news for China’s leaders is that a change in tone could make a big difference in consumer sentiment.

President Xi Jinping’s summit in San Francisco was an essential first step. Despite the lack of economic substance, it showcased Xi as a confident international leader seeking to de-escalate conflict with the United States and restore normalcy in trade and diplomatic relations. China now has an opportunity to improve relations with its neighbors and key trading partners in Asia, which will go a long way in restoring business confidence.

Following the APEC summit this week, China announced a “white list” of 50 real estate developers approved for support by state-owned banks. Although it will take years to deal with the excesses of speculative development, the government is committed to preventing losses to home owners who have already purchased unbuilt apartments.

Perhaps most challenging to convince audiences is China’s private sector, which holds the key to putting the next generation to work and rekindling dreams of a more prosperous future. A century ago, an American president said, “The chief occupation of the American people is business. They are deeply concerned with production, buying, selling, investment, and prosperity in the world.

Apart from the US, there is no country with more business talent, enthusiasm and resources than China. The most important step in restoring consumer confidence is to provide full support for the role of private enterprises in realizing the China dream.