With CD rates at 5% or higher, I asked a financial planner which type I should use to earn the most.

Our experts answer readers’ banking questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess banking products). In some cases, we receive commission from our partners; However, our opinion is our own. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page.

I rely on fixed rate CDs, which have a set APY and maturity when I put my money in.

However, variable-rate CDs and no-penalty CDs offer flexibility that may be worth considering.

Bump-up CDs are another option that would allow me to partially switch to a higher APY.

Loading Something is loading.

Thanks for signing up!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed when you’re on the go. download app

At the beginning of 2023, I decided that I wanted to reduce the risk in my financial portfolio as much as possible. I was eager to grow my net worth in a steady and predictable manner. That’s why I decided to invest and move the money from my high-yield savings account to CDs.

So far this year, CD rates have been rising and I have managed to secure a CD with rates ranging from 4.75% to 5.5% APY.

But as I started doing more research, I discovered that there are four main types of CDs to choose from. To make sure I’m choosing the right CD for my financial goals, I met with certified financial planner Christopher Manske, who explained what makes each type of CD different and what the benefits of each are.

Understand Your Current Liquidity Before Choosing a CD

Before browsing the different types of CDs and choosing the ones you want, Manske advised first understanding your liquidity needs.

“For example, if you have a short-term need, such as you plan to purchase an expensive item in the next three months, you might look at CDs that will mature by then so you can use your money for your purchase. Can get it back.” He said.

However, if you have enough cash to pay off the item in three months, or if liquidity is not an issue for you, you can choose a CD that has a longer maturity date. Once you’ve got a pulse on that, you can decide what type of CD is best for you, Manske said.

1. Fixed Rate CD

The type of CDs I rely on are fixed rate CDs. Manske explained that they are CDs with a pre-determined interest rate for a fixed period of time. For example, a CD may offer 5% APY with a maturity of 12 months.

“The common mistake people make with fixed-rate CDs is that they think they’ll get the stated interest over the length of the CD, but that’s not always the case,” he said. “CD interest rates are for a 12 month period.”

For example, Manske said if you took out a CD with a 3% APY for six months and put in $100 at the maturity date, you wouldn’t have $103; You will have $101.49.

However, Manske said this type of CD is great for a person who values ​​predictability.

“With fixed-rated CDs, people can know how much money they will make,” he said. “There is no variation or deviation.”

2. Variable-Rate CDs

Since I’m mostly risk averse with my CDs, one type I’ve never tried is the variable rate CD. Manske explained that these are CDs with rates that are tied to an index such as the S&P 500, and as the index increases, the amount of interest paid by the CD changes. The interest rate can go up and down during the maturity of the CD.

“It’s not that simple to see the index up 10% and think your CD is earning 10% more,” he said. “It’s proportional and percentage-based.”

Manske shared that people who have a little risk appetite and are comfortable with the interest rate on their CD going up or down may decide to use a variable-rate CD.

Finding a Qualified Financial Advisor Doesn’t have to be difficult. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three trusted financial advisors in your area in minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and held to the Fiduciary Standard to act in your best interests. Start your search now.

3. Bump-up CD

If you want a little more flexibility with your CD terms, Manske said you might decide to choose a bump-up CD, which lets you increase the interest rate one time before maturity. However, longer-term bump-up CDs may allow multiple rate adjustments.

For example, if you’ve got a one-year CD paying 5% with a bounce option, Manske said you can pay attention to the CD rates and elect to update it if rates go up.

However, he doesn’t see many people buying bump-up CDs, because they need to take care of the CD rates and then go through the administrative process with the bank to change the CD to a higher rate, which is a combined rate. The process may take place. ,

4. No-Penalty CD

For the person who isn’t able to lock up their money for a set period of time and doesn’t want to deal with penalties if they need to withdraw their cash before the maturity date, Manske recommends looking at liquid CDs, also known as liquid CDs. Goes as a no-penalty CD.

“Although liquid CDs don’t give you as high an interest rate as other CDs, you are able to withdraw your liquid at almost any time,” he said. “Usually within a few days of putting the money into the CD.”

You are able to withdraw your money from a CD without any fees or penalties and without any penalties.

“This CD is typically an option for someone who doesn’t have a lot of capital or is tight on money at the moment,” he said. “You can get a little more in a liquid CD than by keeping cash in a checking account.”

After learning about these CD options and thinking about my liquidity for the coming year, I decided to stick primarily with fixed-rate CDs and try one or two variable-rate CDs, this To see how my money performs.

Source: www.businessinsider.com