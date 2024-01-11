With Auracast, Bluetooth is about to get a whole lot better

Auracast is set to improve Bluetooth audio in a big way getty

A new Bluetooth technology called Auracast is set to bring huge improvements to audio in public places as well as at home.

Auracast was first announced in 2022, but products are now coming to market at CES 2024 in Las Vegas.

New technology will allow:

According to football match commentary, customers at venues such as bars use their own Bluetooth headphones to listen to audio from muted TV sets while other customers remain undisturbed.

At venues such as auditoriums and theatres, patrons will be allowed to use their own headphones to listen to speeches/performances, with special benefits for those who use hearing aids.

To broadcast announcements in public places such as airports or train stations that are relevant to that particular passenger, such as gate changes

People share audio from their smartphone or laptop with friends or family who are nearby, avoiding the need to share earbuds.

Bluetooth devices such as headphones and smartphones will need AuraCast hardware to benefit from the new technology, but a spokesperson for the Bluetooth Special Interest Group said they expect widespread hardware support from manufacturers in the coming months, making it a standard feature. There is a possibility of becoming.

However, not all equipment will need to be replaced to benefit from Auracast. For example, a transmitter dongle can be attached to a TV to broadcast its audio via Auracast, which costs about $50. PCs and laptops can also use inexpensive plug-in dongles for broadcasting, similar to Bluetooth mice and keyboards.

auracast benefits

The biggest benefits of Auracast are likely to be felt in public spaces. For example, in a sports bar showing different football games on different TV sets, customers will be able to select the commentary from the game they want to watch.

Auditoriums hosting speeches or performances may offer live translation in different languages. The technology has no limit on the number of people who can receive broadcast audio and the transmitter equipment can deliver signals over distances of up to 100 metres. In my demonstration of the technology at CES, there was only very minor latency on broadcast audio, meaning listeners won’t have to suffer through lip-sync problems.

Technology also has huge potential benefits for people with hearing problems. For example, in airports, broadcast announcements can be tailored to a particular flight or gate, meaning passengers can hear their flight without having to struggle to hear it over other noises and announcements in the terminal. is being called.

Similar to Satnav announcements, Auracast announcements will be able to interrupt whatever the passenger is currently listening to, meaning they do not need to be permanently connected to the airport audio feed, but they can listen to music or other audio. Can hear.

Several manufacturers have already announced transmitters, speakers and headphones that support the Auracast standard. For example, JBL has announced AuraCast support for its Extreme 4, Clip 5, and Go 4 products here at CES.

The real litmus test for the technology will be when it gets support from Apple, Samsung and other major smartphone makers. Although even if the phone itself doesn’t support Auracast, connected headphones will still be able to receive broadcasts, and vice versa.