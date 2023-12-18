With AI upgrade, Salesforce's Einstein Copilot will handle unstructured data



As the term “copilot” grows in popularity in the generic AI field, it may soon achieve the same ubiquity as terms like ChatGPT and AI chatbot. And now Salesforce is giving its own co-pilot a chance to take the lead in this competitive field.

Last week at the Salesforce World Tour New York 2023 event, Salesforce unveiled an upgrade to its Einstein CoPilot, a conversational AI assistant that will be integrated into all Salesforce applications. Einstein Copilot was first announced in September and is being launched in February 2024.

With this upgrade, Einstein CoPilot will be able to extract information from unstructured data, which refers to data not formatted as an organized data entry, including content such as PDFs and emails. This feature should prove popular among Salesforce customers – including sales, customer service, marketing, commerce, and IT professionals – who can benefit from optimizing everyday business operations – email, for example – that often involve datasets. Are not organized systematically.

Salesforce also unveiled Einstein CoPilot Search, which will be found in Einstein CoPilot and will have “advanced AI search capabilities” to respond to complex signals and provide smart suggestions using real-time unstructured and structured business data.

Einstein Copilot and Copilot Search will be able to access unstructured data by leveraging Salesforce’s Data Cloud vector database, which unifies all business data, including unstructured data, such as transcripts and documents, and structured data, such as product lists or purchases. History included.

Another benefit of Data Cloud Vector is that it will avoid the need to fine-tune large language models (LLMs), saving businesses time and money and giving LLMs access to information that used to be inaccessible due to training data limitations. . Sales Force.

“The Data Cloud vector database relieves the challenge of expensive and complex processes to harness the value of unstructured data,” said Rahul Auradkar, Salesforce EVP and GM of Data Cloud and Einstein. “Now, our customers can reason over the full spectrum of their enterprise data to more effectively power their business applications.”

Salesforce’s Data Cloud Vector Database and Einstein Copilot Search will be in pilot phase in February 2024, while Einstein Copilot will be generally available on that date.

Although Salesforce’s Copilot has not been released yet, Microsoft has several different Copilots for different enterprise needs that give users a good idea of ​​how Salesforce will function.

