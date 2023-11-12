With AI, the most profound career shift in a generation is upon us

AI means new thinking getty

The early 1990s were a bleak time. The economy had collapsed, powerful industries such as steel manufacturing had been destroyed and unemployment was at an all-time high. Economists at the time predicted prolonged stagnation in the coming decade.

Then, in the mid-1990s, something incredible happened. The Internet opened up to commercialization and the World Wide Web exploded. Technologists became market makers, leapfrogging in roles from corporate efficiency drivers to business revolutionaries. Business leaders and professionals have, in many ways, become technology revolutionaries in their own right, leveraging the power of computers and online resources to bring innovative concepts to emerging online markets.

We are seeing a similar shift these days with the advent of democratized AI. Putting AI power in everyone’s hands means new ways of working and doing business. This means that executives and professionals alike need to understand the impact it is having on their career aspirations.

Of course, this is not the case for today’s professionals – at least 81% believe that using or increasing their understanding of generative AI will be essential to advancing their careers, according to a survey conducted by SenseWide and Snaplogic. A recent survey of 1,000 mid-level office professionals commissioned by . About 50% use generative AI for research, and 21% use it for coding.

Still, the revolution is just beginning. More than two-thirds of employees, 68%, say they don’t have enough understanding of generative AI for their current roles, and 53% want more training and guidance.

In the business sector, company leaders are realizing the impact AI will have on careers and jobs. “Everyone needs to understand what AI is and what it can do,” says Rachel Roumeliotis, vice president of AI and data content strategy at O’Reilly Media. How to bend it the way you want.” This is where skills like quick engineering come in handy. “Being able to get what you need from a tool like ChatGPT will be important because it is the new Excel.”

Frederick Arnold, GTT’s senior vice president of human resources, says AI may disrupt job roles, but “it also creates new career opportunities.” “AI excels at tasks like data analysis and automation, but human skills like critical thinking, creativity, emotional intelligence and problem-solving are still highly valued.”

That’s why aspiring professionals and managers “need to focus on developing these skills that are difficult to replicate through AI, as they are essential to managing teams, building relationships, and making complex decisions,” Arnold adds. . “The popular belief that AI will replace human jobs is wrong. AI will enhance human capabilities, not replace them. AI will enable the human workforce to play a more strategic and creative role within their organizations, so I believe AI can lead to exciting career possibilities.

Executives and professionals do not need to know the technical details of building and deploying AI, says Ananth Shekhar, head of AI at TCS. “The key thing is to understand what AI can do, how to benefit from it, what the risks are and how to mitigate those risks.”

As with the digital revolution that began in the mid-1990s, “innovation, delivery of experiences and entrepreneurial skills are going to be extremely important,” Sekar adds. “Every worker will need to sharpen their critical thinking and situational judgment. We will need more management as a skill, not less. AI is driving change massively and rapidly, and change management will become critical in helping people adapt to new ways of working.

The impacts of the AI ​​revolution are still uneven. “In the short term, we can expect the biggest impacts in education, law, communications and other types of knowledge-work – that’s where we’re going to see a lot of change,” Sekar says. “In the more medium term, manufacturing, logistics, supply chains will also be transformed – not only because of AI, but other innovations that will overlap with AI, such as the Internet of Things, predictive analytics and 3D printing.”

To remain competitive, “Business leaders need to understand how AI can be used as a tool to improve productivity, decision-making and efficiency, whether their role is technical or not,” agrees Arnold. Are. “Professionals who understand AI concepts can make more informed decisions regarding the adoption, implementation and use of AI applications in their respective domains. They can proactively identify areas within their organization where AI can be leveraged for process optimization, cost reduction, enhanced customer experience, or competitive advantage. They may recognize the potential of AI to foster innovation, identify new revenue streams, and improve operational efficiency.