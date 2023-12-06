With a video, Pierre Poilievre takes control of the housing debate



Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre emerges during question period in Ottawa on December 5. Adrian Wilde/The Canadian Press

Pierre Poilievre’s 15-minute ad, presented as a mini-documentary on the housing crisis, contains inaccuracies and distortions. It does not matter. The point is a work of genius.

The Conservative leader has taken ownership of an issue of vital importance to many Canadians: the impossibility of ever being able to buy, or even rent, a home.

The Liberals under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau say the Tory approach to the housing crisis is simplistic and impractical. It doesn’t matter either.

Brand Poilievre is fresh and Brand Trudeau is stale. Mr. Poilievre is taking advantage of the difference. His video is a nail, and this Liberal government is starting to look like a coffin.

Mr. Poilievre’s video, “housing hell,” which was released on December 2, probably cost very little to make. But it’s very well put together and gets its message home. The payoff on social media has been amazing. As of Tuesday afternoon, X, formerly known as Twitter, had just under four million views.

In the video, Mr. Poilievre says that, under the Liberals, the average price of a home in Canada has doubled. He says one reason is that Mr. Trudeau’s government ran up deficits of hundreds of billions of dollars, leading to inflation. He further said, the Bank of Canada helped finance the deficit by printing money, which further increased inflation, forcing the Bank to raise interest rates to reduce inflation.

Another reason for high housing costs is that too many people are chasing too few homes. Poilievre solution: Cut government spending and eliminate deficits, while requiring large municipal governments to loosen restrictions on housing construction as a condition of receiving federal infrastructure grants.

“The cost of housing wasn’t like it was before Justin Trudeau,” Mr. Poilievre says. “And they won’t be like this after she’s gone.”

You might have noticed some glaring mistakes in that logic. The biggest thing so far is that Mr. Poilievre has ignored the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic. Governments everywhere fought the economic shock of lockdowns by supporting workers and businesses, which led to massive deficits and, ultimately, higher inflation and interest rates.

Still, the Liberals were in big deficits before the pandemic, and there is no rush to balance the ledger today. So the argument stands.

There’s another problem: Mr. Poilievre is violating one of the core principles of former Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper, who believed the federal government should not interfere in areas of provincial jurisdiction. Municipalities are under provincial jurisdiction.

But the counterargument is that Ottawa is already funding municipalities directly, so it can use that financial muscle to build homes. Indeed, even federal Liberals are linking federal funding to increased municipal housing. On this, liberals and conservatives are more in agreement than they would like to admit.

Finally, traditionalists ignore market forces. A lot of housing permits have been issued to builders who have decided not to build due to rising construction costs and high interest rates. No government – ​​at least, no conservative government – ​​can force builders to build.

So has the conservative mini-documentary failed? barely. First, it refutes the charge that Mr. Poilievre provides only simplified nasals and phonemic indications. When was the last time any other political party or leader gave a 15-minute lecture on a complex issue with charts and graphs and proposed solutions? You can question those solutions, but the fact is that federal conservatives are making a genuine effort to explain themselves.

Then there is the politics of it too. According to all major pollsters, Mr. Trudeau is seriously unpopular. We suspect that a 15-minute video of the Prime Minister touting his government’s achievements will not be watched as often or as favorably as Mr. Poilievre’s Housing Hell.

Housing Minister Sean Fraser, who is a very capable minister and speaker, is leading the government’s defense on this issue. he posted a one minute video On 30 November in which he said that: “For 30 years, the federal government, under both Liberal and Conservative leadership, failed to make the investments needed to ensure adequate housing stock”. His government is working to solve that problem, he said, pointing to the November economic statement. Slightly over 119,000 views.

The Tories have a housing issue, and they have the video to prove it. More videos to come on other issues.

