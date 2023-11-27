key insights

The significantly high institutional ownership means that EML Payments’ stock price is sensitive to their trading operations.

A total of 9 investors hold a majority stake in the company with 52% ownership.

Insiders own 11% of EML payments

A look at the shareholders of EML Payments Limited (ASX:EML) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 37% stake, institutions hold the maximum shares of the company. In other words, the group will gain the most (or lose the most) from its investment in the company.

Given the vast amounts of money and research capabilities available to them, institutional ownership carries a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. Therefore, a large portion of institutional money invested in a company is usually a huge vote of confidence in its future.

Let’s take a closer look at what the different types of shareholders can tell us about EML payments.

See our latest analysis for EML Payments

division of ownership

What does institutional ownership tell us about EML payments?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. Therefore they generally consider buying larger companies that are included in the respective benchmark index.

We can see that there are institutional investors in EML Payments; And he owns a good chunk of the company’s stock. This means that the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But like anyone else, they can be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there is always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell the stock quickly. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see EML Payments’ historical earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

earnings-and-revenue-growth

Our data shows that hedge funds hold 8.1% of EML Payments. This catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near-term value for shareholders. First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Limited is currently the company’s largest shareholder with 10% of the shares. The second and third largest shareholders are Alta Fox Capital Management, LLC and Patrick Haley, with the same amount of 8.1% shares in their names. Patrick Haley, the third largest shareholder, also holds the position of member of the board of directors.

Upon further inspection, we found that more than half of the company’s shares are owned by the top 9 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of large shareholders are balanced to some extent by those of smaller shareholders.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understanding of a stock’s expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it’s also worth taking a look at what they’re forecasting.

Internal Ownership of EML Payments

While the exact definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management runs the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even though he is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership a good thing. However, on some occasions it becomes more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data shows that insiders own a reasonable proportion of EML Payments Ltd. Insiders own AU$46m worth of shares in the AU$414m company. It’s great to see that insiders have so much invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

common public ownership

The general public, which are generally individual investors, hold 35% of EML Payments. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

private equity ownership

Private equity firms hold 5.4% stake in EML Payments. This suggests that they can be influential in major policy decisions. Some investors may be encouraged by this, as private equity is sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see value in the company. Alternatively, those holders can exit the investment after it is made public.

Next Steps:

Although it is worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important.

i like to go deep How a company has performed in the past. You can find historical revenues and earnings in detailed graph,

At the end future is most important, You can reach this Free Report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Note: The figures in this article have been calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refers to the 12-month period ending on the last day of the month in which the financial statements are dated. This may not be consistent with the annual report figures for the entire year.

Have any feedback on this article? Concerned about ingredients? keep in touch directly with us. Alternatively, email editorial-team(at)Simplewallst.com.

This article from Simply Wall St is of a general nature. We only provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts using unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to provide financial advice. It does not recommend buying or selling any stock, and does not take into account your objectives, or your financial situation. Our goal is to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

Source