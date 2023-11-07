With a $100,000 gift from Steve Cohen, Brown Investment Group establishes student-run hedge fund

In August 2022, staff from the university’s investment office contacted the student-run Brown Investment Group about a possible meeting. According to former BIG presidents Ian Baker ’24 and Ben Piekarz ’24, the purpose of the meeting was “not entirely clear” at the time.

When the pair reached out, they learned that hedge fund founder Steve Cohen P’08 P’16 “was interested in donating $100,000 to an investment group at Brown,” Baker said.

“After a few meetings, Brown Investment Group won the bid,” Baker said — and the BIG K Long/Short Fund was born. Last March, it became public after months of planning, senior leaders told The Herald.

The new fund – which, according to BIG’s website, is “the first student-run, university-backed long/short fund” – uses a combination of long and short positions to generate profits. Investors take a long position by purchasing an asset in the hope of selling it at a higher price later. In contrast, an investor enters a short position by borrowing an asset and selling it at a certain price. If everything goes according to plan, the price of the asset drops before it is returned to the lender, allowing the investor to buy it back on the market at a lower price. According to Piekarz, this fund is in contrast to BIG’s core fund, which relies exclusively on long positions over longer time frames – typically five to 10 years.

Cohen, who backed the fund, is the founder of hedge fund Point72. He is also the owner of the New York Mets and a former university trustee.

Cohen’s career has not been without controversy. In 2013, his former fund, SAC Capital Advisors, pleaded guilty to insider trading violations and paid fines totaling $1.8 billion, The Herald previously reported. Cohen was not personally convicted of any crimes.

Gene Horenstein, operations officer of investments and professional development at Point72 Academy – the hedge fund’s financial training program – played a key role in selecting the student groups that won $100,000. Horenstein spent several months researching “the top 20 student investment funds in the country,” he said, examining each fund’s curriculum, history and structure, among other factors.

“We chose Brown because we liked the rich history of training, curriculum (and) supervision,” Horenstein said. “Students are super creative…they are incredibly involved in the existing large core funds.”

According to Horenstein, Cohen provided two other student-managed long/short funds, involving students at the University of California at Berkeley and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, respectively. Unlike BIG, none of these funds are affiliated with their respective institutions.

Horenstein said the funds were selected for similar reasons: the students were “very engaged, very intelligent” and “highly interested in finance.”

“We felt like we could provide experiential learning,” he added.

Piekarz said BIG’s core fund has “consistently outperformed the market.”

According to Baker, the core fund currently has a compound annual growth rate of 11%. In comparison, the S&P 500 – a stock market index commonly used as a benchmark for national market growth – has a compound annual growth rate of 9.8% over the same time period.

Apart from earning profits, BIG also seeks to educate its members in managing investments. The Core Fund allows students to “learn to build a diversified portfolio that can hopefully outperform the S&P 500,” Piekarz said.

The Long/Short Fund expands BIG’s educational offerings. Investors strategically combine long and short strategies to protect their portfolios from market volatility, Piekarz said. As a result, “students are now prepared to create long and short theses,” he said. “It’s not something you have with the core fund.”

BIG managers meet every other month with an advisory board that includes university faculty members, an investment officer, and Horenstein. The Advisory Board does not have veto power over student decisions, but it does require BIGs to prepare a quarterly letter that explains the positions they have entered and analyzes the positions they currently hold. Or have recently moved out.

In addition to his previous tenure as a trustee, Cohen has other ties to the university. In 2009, Cohen’s family foundation donated $30 million for undergraduate financial aid, according to a university press release. Within two years, the foundation had donated an additional $6.1 million. Cohen’s two children also graduated from Brown. And from 2016 to 2020, the Steven and Alexandra Cohen Collection donated “Untitled (Lamp/Bear)” – also known as Blueno – to the university.

According to Horenstein, Cohen’s decision to endow a student hedge fund at Brown was independent of his existing university ties. “He wanted to be objective,” she said.

In giving the endowment, Cohen’s team stipulated that a portion of the investment income “would be donated to the charity of (students’) choice,” Horenstein said. “To be a productive member of society you have to contribute a certain share of income – and do something with it.”

