Pune, India, December 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global sterilization equipment market The size was valued at US$9.31 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from US$19.25 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. North American market ruled the market due to rising health care expenditure, increasing incidence of HAIs drives the market growth

Sterilization equipment is used to disinfect equipment used in health care facilities. Market growth can be attributed to the increasing awareness and emphasis on infection control in healthcare settings, driven by the need to reduce hospital-acquired infections (HAIs).

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in its research report titled Sterilization Equipment Market, 2023-2030.

Major industry development-

June 2021 , Wassenberg Medical and Matchana Germany entered into a strategic partnership for the German market, ensuring ongoing product innovation with patient safety as their key focus area.

key takeaways –

Sterilization equipment market size in North America to reach USD 4.54 billion in 2022

Rising Prevalence of Hospital-Acquired Infections to Boost Demand for Sterilization Devices

Increasing development of organic products to boost market growth over the forecast period

The chemical/gas sterilizer segment is expected to hold a major market share during the projected period.

Know about the key players included in the report-

Steris (US)

Getting Abbey (Sweden)

ASP (US)

3M (US)

Cardinal Health (US)

MMM Group (Germany)

Matchana (Spain)

Anderson Sterilizers (US)

Noxilizer Inc. (US)

Continental Equipment Company (US)

Scope and divisions of the report:

report coverage Description forecast period from 2023 to 2030 CAGR for forecast period 2023 to 2030 9.7% 2030 price projection 19.25 billion US dollars base year 2022 Sterilization Equipment Market Size in 2022 9.31 billion US dollars historical data for 2019 to 2021 number of pages 96 segments covered Product Type, End-User and Geography

Drivers and restrictions:

rising incidence Using HAIs to Drive Market Growth

The increasing incidence of HAIs, including sepsis and urinary tract infections, creates a greater need for sterilization devices in health care settings. Increasing awareness among healthcare providers and facilities about the critical importance of infection control is leading to the adoption of these products to maintain a safer and more sterile environment for patients.

However, substantial costs associated with sterilization equipment such as autoclaves may hamper the growth of the sterilization equipment market.

Division:

by product type

thermal sterilizer

Dry-Heat Sterilizer

moist-heat sterilizer

Chemical/Gas Sterilizer

hydrogen peroxide sterilizer

ethylene oxide sterilizers

nitrogen dioxide sterilizer

Other

by end user

Hospital and Specialty Clinic

pharmaceutical and medical equipment manufacturers

manufacturers Other

Regional Insights:

North American market ruled the market due to rising health care expenses

The North American market dominated the sterilization equipment market share. The sector’s growth has been fueled by rising spending on health care.

The European market will have a major share in 2022. Growing awareness of HAIs in the region underlines the importance of sterilization, increasing demand for these products to reduce infection risks.

competitive landscape:

Key partners enter into acquisition agreement to expand market presence

Leading companies in the global sterilization equipment market, such as Geting AB, 3M and Steris are strategically expanding their sterilizer product portfolios to drive growth. They have demonstrated their commitment to expanding their market presence through strategic initiatives and acquisitions.

questions to ask

How big is the sterilization equipment market?

Sterilization equipment market size to be USD 9.31 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach US$19.25 billion in 2030.

How fast is the sterilization equipment market growing?

The sterilization equipment market will exhibit a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.

