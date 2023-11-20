With 55% institutional ownership, CleanAway Waste Management Ltd (ASX:CWY) is a favorite among the larger companies

key insights

Institutions’ substantial stake in Cleanaway Waste Management implies that they have a significant influence on the company’s share price

A total of 17 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership.

Insiders have been buying recently

Every investor in Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that institutions have a big stake in the company with 55% ownership. In other words, the group faces maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Since institutional people have access to large amounts of capital, their market moves are much more scrutinized by retail or individual investors. Therefore, having a significant amount of institutional money invested in a company is often considered a desirable quality.

Let’s take a closer look at what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Cleanaway Waste Management.

What does institutional ownership tell us about Cleanaway waste management?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. Therefore they generally consider buying larger companies that are included in the respective benchmark index.

Cleanaway Waste Management already has institutions on the share registry. In fact, he has a respectable stake in the company. This may indicate that the company has some degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the perceived validation you get with institutional investors. They too are wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big drop in the share price if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it’s worth checking out Cleanaway Waste Management’s past earnings trajectory, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider.

Institutional investors own more than 50% of the company, so together they can potentially strongly influence the board’s decisions. We found that hedge funds have no meaningful investment in CleanAway Waste Management. Unisuper Limited is currently the company’s largest shareholder with 9.0% of the shares. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders hold 6.1% and 5.0% of the outstanding shares respectively.

After doing some further digging, we found that the top 17 have a combined ownership of 50% of the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a fair number of analysts covering the stock, so it could be useful to find out their overall view on the future.

Internal ownership of Cleanaway Waste Management

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and varies between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing at least board members. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are the founder or CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership a good thing. However, on some occasions it becomes more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data shows that insiders own less than 1% of Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd. This is a very large company, so it would be possible for board members to have a meaningful interest in the company, without having a proportionate interest. In this case, he owns approximately AU$3.7m worth of shares (at current prices). Arguably, it is equally important to consider recent purchases and sales. You can click here to see whether insiders have been buying or selling.

common public ownership

The general public, usually individual investors, hold a 44% stake in Cleanaway Waste Management. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

Although it is worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we have discovered 2 warning signs for Cleanaway Waste Management You should know about this before investing here.

Note: The figures in this article have been calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refers to the 12-month period ending on the last day of the month in which the financial statements are dated. This may not be consistent with the annual report figures for the entire year.

