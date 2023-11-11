With 54% institutional ownership, Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) is a favorite among majors

key insights

Given the large holdings in the stock by institutions, Tradeweb Markets’ share price may be sensitive to their trading decisions.

The top 25 shareholders hold 41% of the company.

Proprietary research with analyst forecast data helps provide a good understanding of the opportunities in a stock

If you want to know what Tradeweb Markets Inc. To find out who really controls Shares Inc. (NASDAQ:TW), you have to look at the structure of its share registry. And the group that holds the largest share is institutions with 54% ownership. That is, the group stands to gain the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a recession).

Since institutional owners have a large pool of resources and liquidity, their investment decisions carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. Therefore, a large portion of institutional money invested in a company is usually a huge vote of confidence in its future.

Let’s take a deeper look at each type of owner from Tradeweb Markets, starting with the chart below.

See our latest analysis for Tradeweb Markets

division of ownership

What does institutional ownership tell us about Tradeweb markets?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it is included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Tradeweb Markets. This means that the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But like anyone else, they can be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big drop in the share price if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. It is therefore worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Tradeweb Markets, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider.

earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half of the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Tradeweb Markets is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. , which holds 6.4% of the shares outstanding. BlackRock, Inc. The second largest shareholder, owning 5.6% of the common stock, is The Vanguard Group, Inc. holds about 5.1% of the company’s stock.

Upon studying our ownership data, we found that the 25 top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, meaning no single individual has a majority interest.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understanding of a stock’s expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it’s also worth taking a look at what they’re forecasting.

Insider Ownership of Tradeweb Markets

The definition of an insider may vary slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management runs the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even though he is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals that leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information shows that Tradeweb Markets Inc. Insiders own less than 1% of the company. Being so large, we wouldn’t expect insiders to own a large portion of the stock. Collectively, they hold US$16m worth of stock. Arguably it is equally important to consider recent purchases and sales. You can click here to see whether insiders have been buying or selling.

general public ownership

The general public, which are usually individual investors, hold 46% of Tradeweb Markets. Although this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favor, they can still exert a collective influence on company policies.

Next Steps:

Although it is worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important.

Many people find it useful To take an in-depth look at how a company has performed in the past. You can reach this detailed graph Of past earnings, revenues and cash flows.

If you’re like me, you want to wonder whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check out this free report that shows analysts’ future forecasts.

Note: The figures in this article have been calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refers to the 12-month period ending on the last day of the month in which the financial statements are dated. This may not be consistent with the annual report figures for the entire year.

Have any feedback on this article? Concerned about ingredients? keep in touch directly with us. Alternatively, email editorial-team(at)Simplewallst.com.

This article from Simply Wall St is of a general nature. We only provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts using unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to provide financial advice. It does not recommend buying or selling any stock, and does not take into account your objectives, or your financial situation. Our goal is to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

Source