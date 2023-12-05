With 20% Gain in a Month Is Target a Better Choice Than FedEx Stock?

Parcels are seen near a FedEx truck on a street in borough of Manhattan in New York , [+] City on December 4, 2023. (Photo by Charlie Tribleau/AFP) (Photo by Charlie Tribleau/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Given its better prospects, we believe target stock (NYSE:TGT) is a better option than fedex stock (NYSE: FDX). Although these companies are from different sectors, we compare them because they have similar market capitalizations of $60-65 billion. The decision to invest often depends on finding the best stock within the parameters of certain characteristics to suit the investment style. The size of profits may matter, as larger profits may indicate greater market power. In the sections below, we discuss why we believe TGT will deliver higher returns than FDX over the next three years. We compare multiple factors, such as historical revenue growth, returns and valuation, in an interactive dashboard analysis. fedex vs target

, Which stock is a better bet? Parts of the analysis are summarized below.

FDX stock has seen little change, rising slightly from $260 levels at the beginning of January 2021 to now around $260, while TGT stock has suffered a notable 25% decline from $175 levels at the beginning of January 2021 And is now around $135, versus growth. About 20% for the S&P 500 over this roughly three-year period.

Overall, FDX stock’s performance in relation to the index has been quite volatile. Returns for the stock were 0% in 2021, -33% in 2022, and 49% in 2023. Similarly, the downside in TGT stock has not been consistent, at -31% in 2021, -36% in 2022, and -10% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 19% in 2023 – indicating FDX underperforms S&P More in 2021 and 2022 TGT underperforms S&P In 2022 and 2023.

In fact, Consistently beating the S&P 500 Individual stocks have had it tough in recent years – in good times and bad; To industrial giants, including BA, UNP and GE, and even to megacap stars GOOG, TSLA and MSFT. In contrast, the Trefis High Quality Portfolio is a collection of 30 stocks. Outperformed the S&P 500 every year At the same time. Why so? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks delivered better returns with less risk than the benchmark index, with less of a roller-coaster ride, as evidenced in the HQ Portfolio performance metrics.

Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and high interest rates, could FDX face a similar situation in 2021 and 2022 and S&P’s performance is poor Over the next 12 months – or will we see a huge surge? We expect some growth in both stocks over the next three years, but TGT is likely to be the better performer among the two.

1. Target’s revenue growth is better

of target 12% The average annual growth rate of the last three years is slightly better 10% for fedex

Revenue growth for FedEx was driven by e-commerce growth, especially during the lockdown phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. Solid pricing growth boosted top-line growth.

However, sales growth has slowed in recent quarters due to a weak consumer spending environment. For perspective, FedEx sees average daily package volumes for its express, ground and freight segments declining by 10%, 7% and 11%, respectively, in 2023 (financial close in May).

Due to the impact of COVID-19, Target’s revenue increased from approximately $78 billion in 2019 to approximately $94 billion in 2020 as consumers stocked up on essential items, giving Target an edge over other retailers during this period . Additionally, sales are projected to reach $109 billion in 2022 as demand picks up further.

However, demand has slowed in recent quarters amid a slowdown in consumer spending.

If we look at the last twelve months, Target has seen a decline in sales 1.7%, While FedEx sales declined 6.5% ,

Our FedEx Revenue Comparison And target revenue comparison Dashboards provide more information about companies' sales.

We expect FedEx's revenue to grow at a slightly faster rate than targeted over the next three years.

2. FedEx is more profitable

FedEx's operating margin has increased 3.3% in 2020 5.9% in 2023, while Target's operating margin fell 6.0% in 2019 3.5% In 2022.

Additionally, looking at the trailing twelve month period, FedEx's operating margin 6.9% better fare than 3.5% For the target.

better fare than For the target. The decline in operating margins for FedEx can be attributed to higher operating costs, primarily fuel, and declining volumes.

Our FedEx operating income comparison And target operating income comparison There are more details in the dashboard.

Given the financial risk, FedEx 75% Debt as a percentage of equity exceeds 26% to the goal, but it 8% is higher than cash as a percentage of assets 3% For the latter, this means that Target has a better credit position and FedEx has a greater cash cushion.

3. The web of it all

We note that Target has demonstrated marginally better revenue growth and has a better debt position. FedEx, on the other hand, is more profitable and has better cash available.

Now, looking at the prospects, using P/S as a base, given the higher volatility in P/E and P/EBIT, we believe Target is the better choice of the two.

Even if we compare the current valuation multiples to the historical average, Target is better off at what its stock is currently trading at. 0.6x Revenue versus average of last five years 0.8x. In contrast, FedEx's stock trades at 0.7x Revenue is equal to the average of the last five years.

Our FedEx valuation ratio comparison And target valuation ratio comparison Provides more details.

While TGT could outperform FDX over the next three years, it would be helpful to see how FedEx Colleagues Fares matter on metrics. You’ll find other valuable comparisons for companies in different industries here peer comparison,

