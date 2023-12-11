With 13.2% CAGR, Europe Nurse Call System Market Size

Pune, India, December 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Europe Nurse Call System Market It is expected to grow from USD 487.7 million in 2023 to USD 1,162.8 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.2% over the study period. The market growth can be attributed to increased patient monitoring and increasing number of patient admissions due to age-related disorders, leading to increased demand.

Fortune Business Insights has given this information in its research report titled “Europe Nurse Call Systems Market, 2023-2030”.

Major Industry Development,

April 2023: Honeywell International Inc. announced the launch of a real-time health monitoring system to improve care delivery and patient monitoring in remote locations.

key takeaways:

According to Eurostat, in 2022, one fifth of the European population, or 21.1%, was aged 65 and over.

As of 2020, an article by the Pew Research Center indicates that in many European countries, the rate of older individuals living alone is higher than in the United States.

As reported by the German Society for Alzheimer’s Sufferers, approximately 1.8 million individuals in Germany received a diagnosis of various forms of dementia in 2020.

The market is classified on the basis of end users, which includes home care settings, assisted living and nursing centers, hospitals, and other segments.

Germany generated revenue of US$69.8 million in the European market in 2022.

Discover the key players featured in the report:

Eskom Holding AG (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Legrand (France), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Schrack Seconate AG. (Austria), Austco Healthcare Ltd. (Australia), Intercall Systems Inc. (US), Baxter (Hill-Rom Services Inc.) (US), Televik (Belgium), NIQ Health (Australia)

Scope and divisions of the report

report coverage Description forecast period from 2023 to 2030 CAGR for forecast period 2023 to 2030 13.2% 2030 price projection US$1,162.8 million base year 2022 Market size in 2023 US$487.7 million historical data 2019-2021 number of pages 131 segments covered By technology, by product, by end user, by country/sub-region

Division,

Low hardware costs of wired systems to drive segment growth

According to technology, the market is divided into wireless and wired. Wired segment to gain a significant share in 2022. Wired systems have lower hardware costs due to the absence of built-in radio modules to purchase. This factor is driving the growth of the wired segment.

Basic button based systems segment is dominated due to increasing acceptance

In terms of product, the market has been segmented into IP-based interconnectivity systems, mobile/smartphone integrated systems, basic button based systems and others. Basic button based systems segment to gain the largest share in the Europe nurse call systems market in 2022. ​​The adoption of basic button based systems primarily in hospitals is driving the growth of the segment.

Rising incidence of chronic disorders is driving the growth of the hospital segment

By end user, the market is classified into assisted living and nursing centers, home care settings, hospitals, and others. Hospital segment to hold largest market share in 2022. The increasing incidence of chronic disorders reflects a higher likelihood of increasing numbers of hospitalizations, thereby increasing the demand for nurse call systems. This factor is driving the growth of the hospital segment.

On the basis of country, the market has been segmented into France, Germany, UK, Italy, Scandinavia, Spain and Rest of Europe.

Driving Factors:

increasing Wireless Nurse Call System Priority to Drive Market Growth

One of the major factors driving the growth of the Europe nurse call system market is the rise in preference of wireless nurse call systems. The market has seen a shift in preference for remote patient monitoring. This factor has resulted in increased adoption of wireless systems that can be integrated into mobile phones.

country insight,

Germany holds significant share due to increasing number of surgical procedures

The German market is gaining significant market share due to the increasing number of surgical procedures. The market was worth US$69.8 million in 2022.

The UK market is set to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to several innovative launches.

competitive landscape

Key players focus on product innovations to enhance patient monitoring

In terms of market share, Honeywell International Inc., Legrand, Ostco Healthcare Ltd. and Hill Rome Services Inc. There are some major companies in the market. Furthermore, strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and others are being chosen by these players to gain the largest share. Many players are also emphasizing on releasing innovative products to provide advanced patient monitoring solutions.

questions to ask

How big is the Europe nurse call system market?

Europe nurse call system market size to reach USD 487.7 million in 2023.

How fast is the Europe Nurse Call System Market growing?

Europe Nurse Call System Market to Exhibit CAGR of 13.2% During the Forecast Period, 2023-2030

