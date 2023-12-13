Pune, India, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global cell culture media market size was valued at US$2.43 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow from US$2.56 billion in 2023 to US$5.60 billion by 2030. Exhibited a CAGR of 11.8% during the study period. This expansion is driven by increased expenditure by pharmaceutical companies to conduct research and development initiatives.

Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its research report titled “Cell Culture Media Market, 2023-2030.”

Major Industry Developments:

June 2021 – Corning Incorporated Launches HepGO Assay-Ready 3D Liver Spheroid Kit. This solution enables customers to deploy 3D PHH liver spheroids for a variety of applications, including hepatotoxicity assays.

key takeaways:

Thermo Fisher Inc. The Life Sciences Solutions division of Inc. generated revenues of $15,631.0 million.

Moderna, Inc. announced the opening of a production facility in Kenya to produce mRNA vaccines.

At a vaccination summit hosted by the African Union, African countries pledged to develop their vaccine production capacity to meet 60% of their continent’s vaccine needs by 2040.

Gene therapy is now being tested in the treatment of several hereditary disorders, including severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID), hemophilia, and chronic granulomatous disease.

Discover the key players featured in the report:

Fujifilm Irwin Scientific (US), thermometers fisherman Scientific Inc. (US), BD (Becton, Dickinson & Company) (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Sartorius AG (Germany), Corning Incorporated (US), Promocell GmbH (Germany), Lonza (Switzerland), Danaher (US)

scope of report

report coverage Description forecast period from 2023 to 2030 CAGR for forecast period 2023 to 2030 11.8% 2030 price projection 5.60 billion US dollars base year 2022 Market size in 2023 US$2.56 billion historical data for 2019 to 2021 number of pages 146

Cell Culture Media Market Drivers and Restraints:

Market value will increase as vaccine production increases globally

Increasing production of vaccines globally is boosting the growth of the cell culture media market, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cell cultures have proven to be the most suitable hosts for the propagation of various viruses, driving industry expansion.

However, the lack of highly skilled professionals and infrastructure in emerging economies may hamper market growth.

Cell Culture Media Market Segments:

Classical media segment to register significant growth driven by rise in genetic engineering

By type, the market has been divided into special media, classical media, serum-free media and others. The classical media segment has the largest share in the market. This expansion is driven by increasing research expenditure for biopharmaceutical and biotechnology products.

Adoption of cell-based arrays will advance drug screening and development segment

On the basis of application, the cell culture media market is segmented into research, drug screening and development and others. The drug screening and development segment has held a dominant position in the market and is expected to register substantial expansion during the forecast period. This surge has been driven by increased demand for cultural media in the development of vaccines and other treatments.

Biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry segment to continue to dominate due to increase in regulatory approvals

Based on end users, the market is segmented into academic and research laboratories, biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, and others. The biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry segment held a major share in the market due to several factors such as increase in deployment of cell culture consumables in research activities.

On the basis of geography, the cell culture media market has been analyzed in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

by type

classical media

special media

serum free media

Other

by application

drug testing and development

Research

Other

by end user

Biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry

Academic and Research Laboratories

Other

by region

North America (By Type, By Application, By End User, By Country)

Europe (By Type, By Application, By End User, By Country/Sub-region)

Asia Pacific (By Type, By Application, By End User, By Country/Sub-region)

Rest of the World (By Type, By Application, By End User, By Country/Sub-region)

Cell Culture Media Market Regional Insights:

North America to emerge as leading region due to rising R&D spending

The North America cell culture media market share is projected to grow significantly during the projected period. This expansion is due to increased expenditure on research and development activities in the sector.

The Europe market is expected to register significant growth during the analysis period. This expansion is driven by the increasing demand for viral vectors for gene therapy in the region.

competitive landscape:

Companies are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their hold in the industry

Major industry players focus on adopting various strategies to establish a strong hold in the market. These include launches of new products, acquisitions, merger agreements and others. Some other steps include increased research activities and formation of alliances.

frequently Asked question

How big is the cell culture media market?

Cell culture media market size to be USD 2.56 billion in 2023.

How fast is the cell culture media market growing?

Cell culture media market to exhibit CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period, 2023-2030

cell culture media market

