WISeKey’s subsidiary, WISe.ART, in collaboration with GMA, unveils innovative digital renaissance initiative in Rome

Geneva/Madrid/Rome – December 18, 2023 – WISeKey International Holding Limited (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), as a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions doing work. Through its subsidiary WISe.ART, a holding company that is a leader in the field of digital art and luxury collectibles, together with GMA proudly announces the launch of the Digital Renaissance Initiative in Rome. This cutting-edge project represents a transformational leap in the promotion, investment and preservation of the arts.

WISe.ART and GMA’s digital renaissance initiative begins with the renowned work of artist Pedro Sandoval, known for his unique blend of contemporary and classical influences. Their latest collection, rooted in the heritage of the Italian Masters and enriched with advanced digital recognition technologies, semiconductors and artificial intelligence, is set to revolutionize the art world. This collection marks the first phase of the initiative, and will be displayed at the prestigious GMA venue on Via del Babuino 78, alongside Pedro Sandoval, ushering in a new era in the fusion of digital innovation and traditional art.

In collaboration with artists, collectors, museums and prestigious galleries, WISe.ART and GMA are thrilled to present the ‘Digital Renaissance Project Italy’. From 2024 to the jubilee year 2025, this ambitious project will digitize the Italian Renaissance artistic heritage using ultra-high-definition imagery and digital enhancements. This effort is a milestone in transitioning Italian artistic heritage into the digital age and expanding its reach to a global audience.

As part of the initiative, a special Renaissance coin will be launched, providing access to historical art treasures through WISe.ART. The project connects art lovers around the world via the Internet, allowing them to immerse themselves in and admire this extraordinary artistic heritage, some of which was previously confined to museums and historical sites. This technological breakthrough enables these treasures to be seen and appreciated globally.

Revolutionizing Art Investing with Artistic Security Tokens: Renaissance Coin is a revolutionary innovation, which is different from Bitcoin and NFTs. Operating within a regulated framework, these Artistic Tokens offer the same legal protections as traditional stocks, providing a reliable and legally compliant art investment option.

Connecting the physical and digital worlds: Artistic security tokens uniquely connect physical artworks to their digital counterparts, providing an investment experience that respects the heritage and materiality of art.

Advanced technology at its core: The WISe.ART platform utilizes cutting-edge blockchain technology, including NFTs on the Hedera blockchain, ensuring a safe, efficient and transparent marketplace for trading luxury collectibles and artworks.

Balancing KYC and anonymity: The WISe.ART platform innovatively balances Know Your Customer (KYC) regulations with user anonymity, facilitated by the TrustECoin token launching in May, enabling discreet yet compliant NFT trading.

Two decades of security and authenticity: WISeKey, with its vast experience in security and object authentication, ensures maximum security and authenticity for artworks and their digital twins, while minimizing the risks of digital counterfeiting.

Strategic Multichain Approach and Global Partnership: WISeKey’s strategic partnership, which includes Hedera and GMA, the Italian Renaissance platform for unique NFT rights, strengthens its unique market position. This multichain approach enhances the platform’s capabilities in crypto market expertise and innovative data market offerings.

About Pedro Sandoval:

Pedro José Sandoval (Ciudad Bolivar, July 12, 1964) is a Spanish-Venezuelan artist based in Madrid, Spain. Multiple-time winner of international awards and having mixed with most of Europe’s leading contemporary artists, he has been working with NFTs since the mid-90s. He believes that art must tell a story and the artist must live that story to express it effectively. Each of his NFT interpretations is derived from his personal perception of the museum’s masterpieces or his view of today’s current affairs and society.

About GMA:

Global Market of Artifacts (GMA) is an innovative Dubai-based company focused on providing NFT services. GMA offers a unique tokenization experience, enabling a new form of investing in world-renowned artworks. The platform enables the creation of an NFT that represents digital rights to an artwork granted by the artwork’s owner through a legal contract. All transactions are managed by the underlying Ethereum blockchain.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey International Holding Limited (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; NASDAQ: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity and IoT solutions platforms. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operating subsidiaries, each of which is dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. Subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductor, PKI and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which provides RoT for secure authentication and identity in IoT, blockchain and Specializes in PKI solutions. and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communications, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and secure NFTs. WISe.ART operates the marketplace for transactions.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission to secure the Internet by focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies integrate seamlessly into the broader WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures the digital identity ecosystem for individuals and objects using blockchain, AI and IoT technologies. With more than 1.6 billion microchips deployed in various IoT areas, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company’s semiconductors generate valuable big data that, when analyzed with AI, enables predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey Cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identity for IoT, Blockchain and AI applications. The WISeKey root of trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between goods and people. For more information about WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiaries, please visit www.wisekey.com.

About WISe.ART: The WISe.ART platform leverages WISeKey’s strong cybersecurity expertise, digital identity technology and the power of blockchain to offer a unique marketplace for NFTs, connecting artists, buyers and collectors while ensuring the provenance and authenticity of digital artworks .

