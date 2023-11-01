WISeKey Subsidiary SEALSQ Corp Announces New Board Member

GENEVA – November 1, 2023: WISeKey International Holding Limited (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leader in cybersecurity, digital identity and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, operating as a holding company today announced SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES) (“SEALSQ”), its semiconductor subsidiary, has appointed Danil Kerimi to its board of directors, effective November 1, 2023. Mr. Kerimi brings to the Board extensive experience in technology, public relations, corporate. Strategy and diplomacy in diverse global markets. Currently, Mr. Kerimi works with several multinational organizations including: the Independent Oversight Advisory Committee of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), the Advisory Board of the World Smart Sustainable Cities Organization and the Board of the Council of the Great Lakes Region. He is also a co-founder of the Edgelands Institute and an Affiliate Fellow at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University.

Prior to this, Mr. Kerimi held various leadership roles at the World Economic Forum (WEF) and played leading roles in areas such as global industries, technology, governance and the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Additionally, during his long career, Mr. Kerimi has consulted with numerous multinational organizations and government entities.

Mr. Kerimi holds a BA in Law and Public Administration from Shandong University and a Master’s degree in Advanced International Studies, Diplomacy and Law from the Diplomatiques Academy Wien. He has received numerous certifications from the Wharton School, Harvard University, Columbia University, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, among others. Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ, said, “We are pleased to welcome Daniel as a member of our board. His unique insight and vast wealth of expertise in technology and corporate strategy will greatly benefit SEALSQ and will be invaluable to our Board. We look forward to working with them as we continue to implement our business strategy, designed to create new growth opportunities and broaden our market reach.

About SEALSQ:SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on semiconductors, PKI and provisioning services while developing post-quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications ranging from multi-factor authentication tokens, smart energy, smart home appliances and IT network infrastructure to automotive, industrial automation and control systems.

Post-quantum cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against attack by quantum computers. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and elliptic curve cryptography (ECC). The goal of PQC is to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. Please visit www.sealsq.com for more information.

About WISeKey:WISeKey International Holding Limited ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; NASDAQ: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity and IoT solutions platforms. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operating subsidiaries, each of which is dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. Subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductor, PKI and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which provides RoT for secure authentication and identity in IoT, blockchain and Specializes in PKI solutions. and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communications, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and secure NFTs. WISe.ART operates the marketplace for transactions. The subsidiaries contribute to WISeKey's mission to secure the Internet by focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies integrate seamlessly into the broader WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures the digital identity ecosystem for individuals and objects using blockchain, AI and IoT technologies. With more than 1.6 billion microchips deployed in various IoT areas, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable big data that, when analyzed with AI, enables predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey Cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identity for IoT, Blockchain and AI applications. The WISeKey root of trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between goods and people. For more information about WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiaries, please visit www.wisekey.com.

Source: WiseKey International Holding Limited

Source: www.streetinsider.com