WISeKey raises revenue guidance for full year 2023

Zug, Switzerland – November 15, 2023 – Ad-hoc declaration according to Art. 53 of six listing rules– WISeKey International Holding Limited (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leader in cybersecurity, digital identity and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions operating as a holding company, today announced its full year Updated (“Fiscal Year”) 2023 revenue guidance to exceed $30 million, representing growth of more than 25% compared to revenues reported for fiscal 2022.

For the nine-month period ending September 30, 2023, WISeKey had total unaudited revenues of $22.6 million, representing an increase of 21% from the nine-month period ending September 30, 2022. Of note, the semiconductor segment saw a 20% increase in revenue from $18.4 million to $22.1 million in the nine-month period ending September 30, 2022.

WISeKey operates as a holding company with four subsidiaries: SEALSQ Corp (“SEALSQ”) (Nasdaq: LAES), WISeKey SA, WISeSat.Space, and WISe.ART, each providing a unique aspect of its broad technology portfolio. is also reporting a Pipeline of opportunities totaling $60 million for IoT semiconductor products,

WISeKey’s diversified growth strategy is beginning to bear fruit, as evidenced by its accelerated progress in the semiconductor and cybersecurity sectors, now delivering supply chain logistics projects such as the innovative Smart Container initiative, and investment and demand related to WISeSat.Space The level has increased. Services and blockchain tokenization for the WISe.ART digital platform. While cybersecurity and semiconductors remain WISeKey’s primary revenue sources, these new ventures are demonstrating significant potential.

Discussing this revenue growth, Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey, said, “We are seeing growing market share as well as a strong and consistent customer demand for our cybersecurity, semiconductor products and miter-related offerings. Our innovation efforts in areas such as integrating semiconductors with post-quantum technologies, artificial intelligence, security and cloud services are particularly notable. “This progress reinforces our confidence in our ability to take advantage of the myriad opportunities that lie ahead.”

Looking ahead, Mr. Moreira said, “While 2024 is considered a year of transition for the WISeKey Group, marked by a temporary slowdown in growth due to the market shift towards emerging new semiconductors at the SEALSQ level, we gradually But there are definitely new revenue sources coming in from other verticals. In 2025-2026, we expect to see full production recovery and revenue growth in semiconductors, with new verticals also generating meaningful revenues.

“Specifically, in 2024, we are strategically positioned to start generating revenue from our innovation,” Mr. Moreira added. Low Orbit Satellite Initiative, especially in projects such as smart containers and supply chains supervised by satellite connections. Additionally, we are introducing an innovative offering that includes the establishment of dedicated centers for Cyber ​​Security and IoT Semiconductors personalization. This is an important step towards enhancing our service portfolio and meeting the growing needs of our customers. Furthermore, 2024 is going to be an important year for us WISe.ART platform, as it is expected to reach full maturity and start generating substantial transaction revenues. This growth will be driven by the rich collection of digital art already hosted on the platform, which we anticipate will attract significant interest and engagement from the digital art community. Looking ahead, our continued investment in research and development Post-quantum resistant technology Substantial returns are expected starting from 2025/2026. This progress is critical to keeping pace with the rapidly changing technological landscape and maintaining our leadership in providing cutting-edge, secure solutions in an increasingly digital world.

About WISeKeyWISeKey International Holding Limited (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; NASDAQ: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity and IoT solutions platforms. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operating subsidiaries, each of which is dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. Subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductor, PKI and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which provides RoT for secure authentication and identity in IoT, blockchain and Specializes in PKI solutions. and AI, (iii) WISeSat.Space AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communications, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and WISe.ART operates a marketplace for secure NFT transactions. ,

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission to secure the Internet by focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies integrate seamlessly into the broader WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures the digital identity ecosystem for individuals and objects using blockchain, AI and IoT technologies. With more than 1.6 billion microchips deployed in various IoT areas, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company’s semiconductors generate valuable big data that, when analyzed with AI, enables predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey Cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identity for IoT, Blockchain and AI applications. The WISeKey root of trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between goods and people. For more information about WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiaries, please visit www.wayskey.com.

Disclaimer:This communication explicitly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements regarding WISeKey International Holding Limited and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause WISeKey International Holding Limited’s actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Can differ physically from. -Viewing statements. WISeKey International Holding Limited is providing this communication as of the date hereof and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements included herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (“FINSA”), FINSA’s predecessor law or an advertisement within the meaning of FINSA. Does not constitute. Investors should rely on their own assessment of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is a promise or representation regarding the future performance of WISeKey, or shall be relied upon.

