WISeKey announces new board member

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND – November 24, 2023: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leader in cybersecurity, digital identity and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, as a holding company Is working. today announced the appointment of Philippe D. Monier to its Board of Directors. Mr. Monier brings to the WISeKey Board a wealth of international experience, further strengthening its strategic position as a global fast-growth organization.

Mr. Monier brings extensive board experience to WISeKey. During his long career he has served on the boards of more than 10 organizations in Switzerland, Singapore, China and Japan, including Vere AG, a Swiss-based international company specializing in true AR (augmented reality) holographic displays for the automotive industry. Is. and Standa Swiss AG, a company that develops and manufactures opto-mechanics, laser, precision positioning and motion control devices for science and industry.

Additionally, Mr. Monier served as Managing Director of Schindler Lift Singapore, where he oversaw the company’s operations in five countries. He was the executive director of the Greater Geneva Bern Region (GGBA), an economic development agency representing six cantons of western Switzerland. Mr. Monier is the Founder and CEO of Eureka CyberTrading SA, a company specializing in e-business in Switzerland and Japan.

He is also a well-known interviewer of business and political leaders and has conducted over 500 interviews for Swiss and foreign media. He has written six books on e-business and economic development in Switzerland. He earned an MBA in Finance and Marketing from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey, said, “I welcome Philippe to the WISeKey family. His exceptional international experience, combined with a deep understanding of technology and digitalization, matches perfectly with our vision for the future. We are confident that his contribution will be invaluable in expanding our global footprint and taking WISeKey to new heights in the cyber security and IoT space.”

Mr. Monier said, “I am extremely happy and proud to have contributed to the success of WISeKey. I have known Carlos and the WISeKey team for over 20 years and have always been impressed by their achievements. WISeKey is a real source of pride in Switzerland for, and I look forward to working closely with the team to further its development.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Limited (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; NASDAQ: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity and IoT solutions platforms. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operating subsidiaries, each of which is dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. Subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductor, PKI and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which provides RoT for secure authentication and identity in IoT, blockchain and Specializes in PKI solutions. and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communications, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and secure NFTs. WISe.ART operates the marketplace for transactions.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission to secure the Internet by focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies integrate seamlessly into the broader WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures the digital identity ecosystem for individuals and objects using blockchain, AI and IoT technologies. With more than 1.6 billion microchips deployed in various IoT areas, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company’s semiconductors generate valuable big data that, when analyzed with AI, enables predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey Cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identity for IoT, Blockchain and AI applications. The WISeKey root of trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between goods and people. For more information about WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiaries, please visit www.wisekey.com.

Source: www.investorsobserver.com