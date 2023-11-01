Classified in: transportation, business

Wise F&I, a leading provider of finance and insurance (F&I) products, is pleased to announce the addition of Jay Sharpnack to its executive team. As the newly appointed Chief Revenue Officer, Jai brings a wealth of experience and expertise to drive the company’s growth and strategic direction.

Wise F&I, a leading provider of finance and insurance (F&I) products, is pleased to announce the addition of Jay Sharpnack to its executive team. As the newly appointed Chief Revenue Officer, Jai brings a wealth of experience and expertise to drive the company's growth and strategic direction.

Matt Kroc, President and CEO of Wise F&I, commented, “Jay embodies the same values ​​that define the Wise F&I culture and make him the perfect match to join our team as Chief Revenue Officer. Are.”

His family has owned a dealership for over 80 years, providing Jay with a wealth of experience and an elite track record for his new role. His extensive time in the F&I sector spans over 25 years, during which he has held diverse roles with various F&I administrators.

Throughout his career, Jay’s contributions have been nothing short of remarkable. He has successfully held positions in sales, development, leading sales teams, supervising marketing teams, active participation in corporate strategic direction, and executive leadership. His ability to drive growth and innovation has left an impressive mark on the companies he has been a part of.

Commenting on Jay's appointment, Matt Kroc, Chairman and CEO of Wise F&I, said, "Jay's decades of industry experience and deep knowledge are complemented by his dedication to serving his clients' needs. Jay embodies those same values who define and create the Wise F&I culture. She is the perfect fit to join our team as Chief Revenue Officer" Matt Kroc added, "With the extensive product development and program improvements we have implemented in recent years, we are well-positioned for this remarkable phase of growth. We find ourselves in a better position than ever before."

In his role as Chief Revenue Officer, Jay Sharpnack will lead Wise F&I in a new direction, leveraging his extensive knowledge and experience in the F&I sector to further strengthen the company’s already powerful market presence and revenue growth. Will play an important role in guiding you towards greater heights.

Wise is excited to welcome Jay Sharpnack to the F&I team and looks forward to his extraordinary contributions in driving the company’s continued success.

About Wise F&I

Wise F&I has a long history of success in the automotive finance and insurance sector, initially specializing in Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP), then expanding over the years to now include a full range of F&I products, including : Attendance Care Service Contract, Anti Theft System, Vehicle Service Contract, Key Replacement and other supporting products. Wise F&I branded products are marketed through independent agents to automotive dealers. Additionally, Wise F&I supports private label programs and strategic partnerships with automotive lenders and finance companies on both a national and regional basis. All products are fully compliant and underwritten by A-rated (or better) insurance carriers. With over 30 years in the industry, Wise F&I’s experience allows the delivery of complete contract origination solutions supported by efficient and accurate claims and cancellation processing. With a focus on building partnerships and prioritizing customer service, Wise F&I is the preferred F&I provider. *Availability of specific coverage benefits varies by state and specific contract form. Benefit limits and exclusions apply. Please review the TireWise Plus Agreement for all terms, conditions, limitations and exclusions.

media Contact

Ashley Perry, Wise F&I, 8008491080, [email protected]www.wisefandi.com

Source wise F&I

