Wisconsin town files suit against ‘Forever Chemical’ makers amid groundwater pollution

Madison, Wisc. – A central Wisconsin city is suing several manufacturers of so-called “forever chemicals,” commonly known as PFAS, to hold them responsible for widespread contamination of the city’s drinking water wells.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday against 15 PFAS manufacturers and 61 major insurance players on behalf of Wausau, Wisconsin, a city of about 40,000 residents about 97 miles northwest of Green Bay, according to a news release from the office of Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg. I went. The lawsuit was filed by Napoli Shkolnik, a national law firm specializing in environmental litigation.

The lawsuit stems from contamination of groundwater by PFAS in the city’s water system. According to the release, the city detected PFAS in six of its groundwater wells “as a direct and predictable result of the use of these chemicals by the defendants and other manufacturing companies in the area.”

The lawsuit targets companies that manufactured the chemicals — which are used in a variety of industrial and consumer products — for decades without informing customers about the risks. The release said the defendants had purchased commercial general liability and “additional umbrella insurance policies” to cover liability for the City of Wausau’s injuries caused by the use of PFAS.

“The people of Wausau had confidence that the corporations that made billions of dollars by making products into almost every home in America were doing so without risking the health and resources of our community,” Rosenberg said in the release.

Wausau has one of the most widespread PFAS contaminations in the state, with contamination in all of its drinking water wells. The city is working on installing a granular carbon filtration system, which is currently the best way to remove PFAS from water.

The City Council recently approved borrowing $17.5 million to finance a treatment system that will be installed during the next year. The city also distributed hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of bottled water and filtration pitchers to residents after contamination was found in January 2022.

Lawyer Paul J. “Local government taxpayers and water district ratepayers should not be responsible for PFAS drinking water contamination,” Napoli said in the release. ,

PFAS lawsuits becoming more common in Wisconsin

Wisconsin cities have brought several lawsuits against users and manufacturers of PFAS over the years.

In early November, residents of the City of Campbell filed a lawsuit against the neighboring city of La Crosse, seeking funding for a medical study on property damage caused by PFAS in private wells and the health effects on residents.

In August, four residents of the town of Stella in Oneida County filed a lawsuit last week against the Ahlstrom-Munksjö Rhinelander Paper Plant, which they say used to dump sludge into potato fields surrounding the municipality as cheap fertilizer. Was used for years. Stella also sued PFAS and manufacturers of PFAS-containing products earlier this year over contamination in its private wells.

In 2021, Tyco Fire Products settled a class action lawsuit brought by hundreds of residents of Peshtigo, where a large contamination resulting from testing of firefighting foam has contaminated wells in the community.

And Dane County brought a lawsuit in 2022, which is being consolidated in a federal court in South Carolina. Some manufacturers have begun to enter into settlements in those lawsuits, including 3M, which earlier this summer proposed $10.3 billion that would be paid over 13 years to affected communities.

The state of Wisconsin has also taken action against Tyco Company. State Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit against the company last year, alleging that the company knowingly released PFAS into the environment for years — putting residents in Marinette and Peshtigo at risk.

About PFAS

PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a group of man-made chemicals used in consumer products such as clothing and carpet, nonstick cookware, packaging and fire-fighting foam for their water and stain-repellent properties.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, there are more than 12,000 types of PFAS. The chemicals are also known as “forever chemicals” due to their persistence and potential for toxicity in both the environment and the human body. The chemicals have been linked to human diseases, including cancer, low birth weight, damage to the immune and reproductive systems, altered hormone regulation, and altered thyroid hormones.

The chemicals enter the human body largely through drinking water. Recent data and studies have shown that PFAS are widespread in the nation’s drinking water systems.

A USA TODAY analysis in August found that hundreds of community water systems serving more than 27 million Americans contained at least one type of PFAS.

In the past year, states from Rhode Island to California have filed lawsuits against major chemical manufacturers, accusing them of covering up the harm PFAS causes to the environment and public health. In March, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed the first ever federal limits on chemicals in drinking water — limiting them to the lowest levels that can be detected by tests.

